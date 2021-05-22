newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Step Back and Reflect this Memorial Day, By State Representative Patrick Flannery

By Rep. Patrick FLANNERY
thelevisalazer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past couple of months, I have used this column to share information with you some of the legislation we passed during the 2021 Regular Session, as well as some of the issues that our state is facing now. This week, I would like to take a break from policy and legislation to reflect on the importance of Memorial Day. In the fast-paced world we are in, it can sometimes be reduced to a three-day weekend that marks the start of summer. It does give us a chance to spend some time with our friends and family, and get some much needed rest and relaxation. However, it is above all else a day to remember something that we should never forget – the American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

www.thelevisalazer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Patton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Decoration Day#Legislature#State Representative#Personal Liberty#Americans#Confederate#Commonwealth#Arlington Cemetery#General George Patton#Lexington#Legislative Update#Session#Respect#Commitment#Tradition#Legislation#God#Frankfort#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicswnctimes.com

States Celebrate Confederate Memorial Day

There are six states that celebrate Confederate Memorial Day. They are all southern states. They observe May 10, 2021 as a holiday, posting on their schedule of holidays for the year. Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia have today listed on their calendar. Texas has Confederate Memorial Day listed as Jan 9,...
Iowa Statevoiceofalexandria.com

North Iowa state representatives react to 'back the blue,' protest bill legislation

Almost a year after the murder of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin inspired protests across the United States and around the world, including in Iowa, the Republican-led state senate successfully amended legislation that would simultaneously bolster law enforcement while also ramping up punishments for individuals who are convicted of escalating demonstrations into riots.
FestivalHerald-Dispatch

John Palmer: Observe Memorial Day with quiet reflection

This coming Memorial Day, May 31, is the 156th celebration of U.S. military fighters who lost their lives in wartime. Years ago the day was marked by parades and trips to the cemetery to lay flowers on graves. But how should those of us living now mark this day?. First...
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

Ian and Audrie Shirley selected as poppy representatives for Memorial Day activities

Ian and Audrie Shirley have been chosen to represent Harry Higgins Post 88 of the American Legion as poppy representatives in the Ashland Memorial Day activities May 31. They will place poppy bouquets at the monument at Ashland Cemetery during the service and ride in the parade. They are the children of Jesy Boales and Jason Shirley and the grandchildren of Peggy and Keith Boales. Ian attends Park Street School and Audrie attends St. Edward School. Ian is a member of Sons of the American Legion Squadron 88 and Audrie is a member of the junior auxiliary of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 88.
Politicsstreetsensemedia.org

Memorial Day

Memorial Day is coming up on May 31, 2021. Time for a cookout and people to eat all the good food. people, is anyone like my dad. National Cemetery. We took a walk around to give the. military honor and support. I salute them.
Nashua, NHPosted by
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

White Supremacists Threaten Nashua State Representative

A group of white supremacists is threatening a Nashua state representative, and now there are calls for the New Hampshire Attorney General to investigate the hate group. Nashua’s Manny Espitia, a state representative and current president of the New Hampshire Young Democrats, earned the ire of members of the Nationalist Social Club, a well-known hate group also known as NSC 131, after he posted photos of NSC 131 graffiti he found in his Nashua neighborhood on social media.
Lotterywdhn.com

State representative chimes in on stalled gambling bill

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Last week, the Alabama House came together for its legislative sessions and the main bills on the forefront were the medical marijuana bill and the lottery casino bill. Lawmakers voted to pass the medical marijuana bill, but the lottery and casino bill stalled. “We knew it...
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Reflecting on National Day of Prayer in Tehachapi

We had two city-wide meetings in Tehachapi on Thursday, May 6, the National Day of Prayer. At noon about 100 people gathered in front of City Hall to pray. Pastor Ken Burton of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church led us in "Great is Thy Faithfulness" and "They'll Know We are Christians by Our Love." It was great to see many people from different churches all over the city coming together to ask God's healing for America.
Congress & CourtsNews Channel Nebraska

Bacon, Fortenberry support commission on January 6th; Smith votes no

Two of Nebraska's three congressional lawmakers voted in favor of creating an independent bipartisan commission on the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The bill passed the House 252 to 175 on Wednesday, with 35 Republicans voting with Democrats in support of the commission. Casting "yes" votes Wednesday were...
Congress & Courtsswnewsmedia.com

Letter: Disappointing day for those represented by Mortensen

What a disappointing week for those of us represented in the Minnesota House by Erik Mortensen. If you hadn’t heard, Rep. Mortensen is now a party of one after being kicked out of the New House Republican Caucus. Indeed, our representative is so ineffective with his fringe beliefs and childish, obtuse behavior that neither the alt-right caucus nor the mainstream Republican Caucus want anything to do with him.
Politicsabc57.com

Governor Whitmer signs bipartisan bill supporting National Guard at U.S. Capitol

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill that provides compensation to Michigan National Guard soldiers who were deployed at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year. House Bill 4019 is intended to support the National Guard Soldiers who purchased many out-of-pocket meals during their stay in Washington D.C. because of...