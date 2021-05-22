newsbreak-logo
MLB

Watch: Joc Pederson Homers on First Pitch of Game

By Corey Freedman
cubsinsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell that was fast! Joc Pederson got the Cubs first matchup against the Cardinals started the right way by homering on the first pitch of the series. The homer is just Joc’s second of the season, but Pederson has been red hot since returning from the IL, so expect more bombs to follow.

