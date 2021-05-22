newsbreak-logo
Software

An Intro to Terraform and AWS

Hacker Noon
Hacker Noon
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Terraform is an open-source “infrastructure-as-code” software. Infrastructure-as-code means that instead of using an interface or a CLI (command-line-interface) to configure your infrastructure on a cloud platform such as AWS (Amazon Web Services), you can describe your infrastructure with code and let Terraform do its magic. AWS provides their own solution...

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons Hacker Noon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

#Cloud Infrastructure#Intro#Amazon Web Services#Cli#Sam Lrb#Google Cloud Platform#Gcp#Ibm Cloud#Oracle Cloud#Alibaba Cloud#The Serverless Framework#Administratoraccess#Main Tf#Access Key#Secret Key#Amazon Machine Image#Amazon Linux#Output Terraform#Azure#Cloudformation
