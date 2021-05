NEW YORK — Whoever said this was the “golden age of television” may want to look away when the pandemic ends. There’s no denying people are watching a lot of TV during quarantines and lockdowns. A new study reveals 70 percent of Americans say they’re watching and streaming even more TV now than at the start of COVID. Unfortunately, not all the shows and streaming services are living up to their hype, leaving many people ready to cut their subscriptions.