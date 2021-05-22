Sandcastle raising wages in hopes of attracting more workers
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — In a bid to attract more workers, Sandcastle Waterpark announced new pay rate increases for lifeguards.
Wages for lifeguards will start at $15 an hour. Employees 16 and older in all other departments will make between $10 and $15 an hour. Positions requiring a high school graduate will now earn between $13 and $18 an hour.
Other benefits of working at the park include:
- Free admission to Sandcastle, Kennywood, Idlewild and other regional amusement parks
- Free uniforms and training
- Exclusive team member events
- Scholarship opportunities
- Flexible scheduling
Park officials said there are leadership and advancement opportunities, demonstrated by the fact that the waterpark’s new managers all rose through the ranks from entry-level seasonal staff members.