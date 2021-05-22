Sandcastle raising wages in hopes of attracting more workers

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — In a bid to attract more workers, Sandcastle Waterpark announced new pay rate increases for lifeguards.

Wages for lifeguards will start at $15 an hour. Employees 16 and older in all other departments will make between $10 and $15 an hour. Positions requiring a high school graduate will now earn between $13 and $18 an hour.

Other benefits of working at the park include:

Free admission to Sandcastle, Kennywood, Idlewild and other regional amusement parks

Free uniforms and training

Exclusive team member events

Scholarship opportunities

Flexible scheduling

Park officials said there are leadership and advancement opportunities, demonstrated by the fact that the waterpark’s new managers all rose through the ranks from entry-level seasonal staff members.