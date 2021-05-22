newsbreak-logo
Why the James Bond Franchise Complicates Amazon's Talks to Acquire MGM

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry executives are stunned that Amazon is in negotiations to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in a deal that could reach $9 billion. Their shock comes from a belief that the price tag severely overvalues the studio behind James Bond, the Pink Panther and “Legally Blonde.”. Other companies have kicked the tires on...

Businessdarkhorizons.com

Bond On Track Despite MGM Sales Talk

On Monday came the news Amazon is looking to potentially purchase MGM for around $9 billion. Variety reports that while it has been dead silent since then, both sides reportedly remain actively in talks and want to get the deal done soon. What does that mean for MGM’s upcoming slate,...
MoviesComplex

Henry Cavill To Possibly Star in ‘Highlander’ Reboot

It looks like the Man of Steel will now be the new lead in Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot. Sources told Deadline that Henry Cavill is currently in talks to star as the remake’s leading man. The film, from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, was planned to be executive produced by Peter Davis, the film’s original producer, until his sudden death this past February. Highlander’s new reboot plot is still unknown at this time, but after eyeing Ryan Reynolds and Justin Lin to participate in the film, sources say that Cavill is almost a sure pick as the film gets ready to finally go into production.
Businesswiltonbulletin.com

In AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff, a Hollywood outsider again learns a tough lesson

The executive from outside Hollywood had a strong reason his company should pay billions to acquire an entertainment giant. Distribution and content, he said, "have been developing simultaneously - they are like wheels of the same car." The executive added that, after the sale was complete, the studio's content could then be "distributed all over the world through a variety of media."
Movieseminetra.com

Hollywood Studios Join forces to Attract Movie Fans: NPR

Action star and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger On Wednesday we made a pitch for the audience to return to the cinema. It’s been over a year since COVID-19 first closed the cinema. Some do not resume.Industry hut Hundreds of thousands of jobs..New movie release postponed.. Some were premiered on streaming platforms or Video on Demand.Some are open in both the theater and the living room On the same day.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Asking To Join John Wick Franchise

There’s been so much speculation over Henry Cavill’s future that the actor was forced to make a rare social media post to politely ask his fans to stop making such wild claims over his personal and professional life, but ever since the news broke that J.J. Abrams was rebooting Superman without him, insider Daniel Richtman has named the 38 year-old as either being interested or in talks for a massive number of projects.
Businessmxdwn.com

Amazon Reportedly in Talks to Purchance MGM’s Film Library For $9 Billion

On Monday industry sources told Variety that Amazon is in talks to acquire the entirety of MGM’s catalogue for a reported $9 billion. The rumors have been circulating for weeks now, but following Discorvery’s $43 billion deal to acquire Warner Media, they have intensified. Leading a speculative report to be released on Monday from The Information.
MoviesCNET

Spiral, A Quiet Place Part 2 aren't streaming on HBO Max, sorry

HBO Max made waves last year when it announced it would stream new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas in 2021-- but only if they're distributed by the studio Warner Bros. That means every Warner Bros. movie this year will premiere both on Max and in cinemas, including In the Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Dune or The Matrix 4 to come.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Stephanie Sigman, Daniel Craig & Sam Mendes Filming SPECTRE’s Pre-Title Sequence

Sam Mendes’ 2015 James Bond film, SPECTRE begins with a stylish and action-packed sequence in Mexico City. It’s a tremendous show of confidence that riffs on the Bond legacy and again shows Daniel Craig’s physical prowess in the role. Humour and action intermix to deliver a tense sequence that culminates with a helicopter fight that infuses Paul McCartney’s Live And Let Die theme into Thomas Newman’s score, while also incorporating the car flip from The Man With The Golden Gun (kazoo-style soundtrack included). The spectre of the Roger Moore era looms large over Craig’s fourth Bond film, with a lot of the film’s stylistic choices harking back to many of Moore’s best moments.
Movies/Film

The Best Movies Leaving HBO Max in June 2021

We’re approaching the halfway point of 2021, and if part of your New Year’s resolution was to watch the 2006 Robin Williams family comedy RV on HBO Max, I’m sad to say that your window to do that is rapidly closing. Here are some of the best movies leaving HBO Max in June 2021, followed by the complete list of films that are vacating the service next month.
Businessmxdwn.com

Amazon Eyeing Purchase of MGM Studios

Another classic film studio may be consolidated into a major corporation once again, as Amazon is currently in talks to acquire MGM Studios according to a report from CNN. Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer Studios was founded in 1924 and was one of the key names in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Amazon has...
Businessinterbrand.com

Amazon is reportedly in talks to buy the historic MGM Studios

WarnerMedia is being spun off into Discovery for nearly half of what AT&T paid for it in 2018. Verizon is also unloading its key media assets, selling Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, half of what it paid for both 5 years ago. Telecom was supposed to be a big mover in media and entertainment but what we’ve seen is reluctance to buoy their respective subsidiaries’ efforts.
MoviesScreendaily

Amazon Studios acquires ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

Amazon Studios has acquired Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and will debut the West End musical adaptation exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on September 17. The film from New Regency, Film4 and Warp Films had been with DIsney/20th Century Studios. It stars Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, and Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant.
BusinessNewsTimes

Warner Bros. Needs to Regain Its Luster After Turmoil of AT&T Years

Warner Bros. once stood as the citadel of Hollywood, a mighty fortress of moviemaking. Today, the studio is bracing for its third massive executive shake-up in as many years. The special aura that always seemed to hover around the sprawling Burbank lot looks more like a dense fog these days.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Hollywood Studios Have Little New To Sneak At Big Screen Is Back Event

There appears to have been some sort of disconnect between the Motion Picture Association (MPA), the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), and Hollywood’s major studios (and emphasis on “major”) over today’s “Big Screen Is Back Event.” The organizers recruited former California Governor and the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to kick off the morning’s events, J.J. Abrams to introduce a short film on a still passionate 90-year-old theater usher and producer Jason Blum as the closing speaker. Unfortunately, outside of Lionsgate, who brought Maggie Q and showed footage of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming “Shotgun Wedding,” the major studios simply provided trailers and featurettes almost everyone in the room had seen before. CinemaCon-lite or an event of any newsmaking significance, this was not.
BusinessGateWorld

Amazon Just Became Stargate’s Most Likely New Home

Tech behemoth Amazon is the latest suitor interested in purchasing Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the Hollywood studio that owns the Stargate franchise. The Information reports and Variety confirms through its own sources that Amazon is weeks into negotiations to purchase the historic studio, for a price tag said to be around $9 billion. Both companies have so far declined to comment.
Businessbarrie360.com

Amazon rumored to be acquiring MGM

You might know them as that film studio with the roaring lion in their logo, but Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is one of the original big Hollywood studios and an acquisition by Amazon would mean plenty of new content coming to the Prime Video streaming service (among other things). After months of rumours...
BusinessGeekTyrant

Amazon in Negotiations to Acquire MGM in $9 Billion Deal

Amazon has placed their bid to acquire MGM in what would be a $9 billion deal if it goes through. Variety reports that industry sources have said that Amazon (and other tech giants) have been looking at purchasing MGM for some time. But sources indicated that Amazon’s interest in acquiring the studio has taken on a new tenor beyond the usual rumor mill. It’s said the deal is being orchestrated by Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Amazon Studios and Prime Video, directly with MGM board chairman Kevin Ulrich, whose Anchorage Capital is a major MGM shareholder.
TV Showseminetra.com

Amazon is in talks to buy MGM Holdings for $ 9 billion

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) is reportedly considering acquiring MGM Holdings, the parent company of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, for $ 9 billion. variety On Monday, tech giants were negotiating a “weeks” deal, reporting that the deal was being handled by Amazon Studios and Prime Video’s senior vice president and chairman of the board, Kevin Ulrich.