Why the James Bond Franchise Complicates Amazon's Talks to Acquire MGM

There appears to have been some sort of disconnect between the Motion Picture Association (MPA), the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), and Hollywood’s major studios (and emphasis on “major”) over today’s “Big Screen Is Back Event.” The organizers recruited former California Governor and the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to kick off the morning’s events, J.J. Abrams to introduce a short film on a still passionate 90-year-old theater usher and producer Jason Blum as the closing speaker. Unfortunately, outside of Lionsgate, who brought Maggie Q and showed footage of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming “Shotgun Wedding,” the major studios simply provided trailers and featurettes almost everyone in the room had seen before. CinemaCon-lite or an event of any newsmaking significance, this was not.