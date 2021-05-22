newsbreak-logo
NFL

Football Recruiting: Weekly commitment recap

By Chance Linton
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 recruiting cycle is officially in full swing as high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning May 15 and ending May 21, there were seven players who committed to a Power Five college football program, including six prospects in 2022 class and one underclassman. Of the players who committed this week, two are rated as four-star prospects according to the 247Sports Composite.

