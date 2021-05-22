Football Recruiting: Weekly commitment recap

Less than 24 hours after gaining a transfer from Alabama in Brandon Turnage, the Georgia Bulldogs add more recruiting momentum with the commitment of Marcus Washington Jr. in the class of 2023. Washington Jr. is a Georgia legacy, as he is the son of former Georgia outside linebacker Marcus Washington. The newest 2023 commitment for Georgia is a cornerback and stands 6’1″, weighs around 175 pounds and is a 4.4 40-yash dash guy. The Dawgs already had the number 1 ranked class in the 2023 cycle with Pearce Spurlin, Daquayvious Sorey, and Seven Cloud all committed. Marcus Washington Jr.