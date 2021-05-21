Get the Facts on the Vax: Do I really need the vaccine if I'm low risk?

Depression in one child can yield to anxiety and stress for other siblings. Call Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Psychiatric intake response center at 513-636-4123or 911 for acute crisis Emergency • US Census Bureau found that over the past year, 41% of Black people reported symptoms of either depression or anxiety. • Centers for Disease Control reports from August 2020- February 2021, the percentage of adults with recent symptoms of an anxiety and depressive d/o increased from 36.4% to 41.5% and those reporting an unmet mental health care need increased from 9.2% to 11.7%. • Suicide is the second leading cause of death amongst children, adolescents and young adults. • Black boys ages 5-12 are twice as likely to die by suicide by their white peers.