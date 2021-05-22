Yankees CF Hicks to have surgery, out several months

newsbreak-logo
NEW YORK (AP) -- Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but he didn't want to speculate about whether the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation.

