newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How one software firm is helping the Canadian cannabis industry save trees

By Nick Laba
mugglehead.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a licensed cannabis producer in Canada and you’re not on Elevated Signals, around 80 per cent of your day-to-day activities are still on paper, says the company’s chief product officer. Regardless of industry, tracking logistic data on paper extremely limits your ability to analyze operational strengths and weaknesses.

mugglehead.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Cannabis Industry#Health Canada#Software Industry#Business Software#Software Firm#Pharmaceutical Company#Plant Industry#Tantalus Labs#Elevated Signals#Decibel Cannabis Company#Tsxv#Wl#Wslff#Rubicon Organics#Cse#Romj#Gnom#Cannabis Production#Software Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Canada
News Break
Software
Related
IndustrySFGate

Clayton Industries steam technology saves two million pounds of tomatoes and helps launch a new brand

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. About tomato wastage, oft occurring for many growers, Seaside Farm’s (http://www.seasidefarm.com) Mac Sanders on Saint Helena Island, South Carolina, stated, “We found a way to preserve a significant portion of our crop; we hate to waste a beautiful, ripe tomato. Now we turn it into profit. Clayton Industries’ steam generator (http://www.claytonindustries.com) gave us the ability to process up to fifteen 400-gallon batches of flavorful tomatoes per day during peak season. Great fruit we otherwise would have thrown away, we now use for a line of new products.”
RecipesNarcity

This Toronto-Based Company Is Helping Canadians Navigate The World Of Cannabis

These days, more and more people are looking to support local businesses that are struggling to keep their doors open, and one online service shares the same mission. LeafyThings is an online platform that supports over 1,600 cannabis companies all over Canada. In fact, the Toronto-based company is the biggest platform for cannabis consumers in the country.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. enters the Canadian Cannabis Edibles market

Cannibble reached a new agreement with one of the leading Canadian cannabis companies to deliver new a line of CBD based shakes. ROSH HAA'YIN, Israel, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cannibble FoodTech Ltd ("Cannibble") an Israeli Foodtech start up, is pleased to announce that it reached an agreement to develop a new line of CBD infused shakes with one of Canada's leading Cannabis companies.
California StatePosted by
Forbes

How One CA Company Is Training Gen Z To Become Future Cannabis Leaders

Last year, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, California-based cannabis and hemp company Glass House Group did their part to help frontline workers by donating gowns and masks to a local hospital. Now, as the pandemic begins to wind down and life is sliding back toward normalcy, Glass House Group is expanding its outreach with an inaugural initiative designed to train future cannabis leaders. Launched in partnership with the University of California, Santa Barbara, the “Seed to Sale Internship” program was developed to give students the opportunity to experience all levels of the cannabis industry supply chain from cultivation to retail. It will debut this summer but there is a catch: Only students at UC Santa Barbara students and University of Southern California are eligible and they must be at least 21 years old or over.
Industryhempgazette.com

NZ’s First “Carbonzero” Medical Cannabis Firm

Greenfern Industries announced yesterday it had been named New Zealand’s first Toitū carbonzero certified medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp company. Medical cannabis can have a very heavy carbon footprint. Back in March, we reported on a U.S. study that found indoor cannabis cultivation can result in 2,283 – 5,184 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilogram of dried flower. Outdoor and greenhouse cultivation is estimated to be significantly lower, at 22.7 kilograms and 326.6 kilograms respectively.
Industrycannabistech.com

Quality Control for the Cannabis Industry

There are predictions that the U.S. cannabis testing laboratory industry will generate total revenue of $4.1 billion by the end of 2027. Cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs are optimistic that this will come to fruition due to cannabis’ increased adoption as an elixir for both acute and chronic conditions. Issues relating to quality control are of primary concern because, following legalization, some U.S. states don’t make cannabis testing mandatory despite its medicinal use.
Economyvcpost.com

Peak Capital Trading, a Proprietary Trading Firm, is Changing How Industry Looks at Hiring!

As you can no doubt imagine, a review of the earliest of employment records dating back to the 4th century B.C. makes it very clear that the process of hiring new employees in those days would be completely and entirely unrecognizable these days. As society and its needs have evolved and changed, so has the criteria that employers use to assess candidates. In centuries past, physical attributes, bravery, and muscle power were the key competencies that an employer was looking for but that has certainly changed as new technologies and new industries have grown our economies.
SoftwareInsurance Journal

Zywave Buys Workers’ Comp Software Firm Modgic

Insurance technology provider Zywave has acquired Modgic, an Oregon-based provider of workers’ compensation and experience modification analysis software for the commercial insurance industry. Financial terms were not disclosed. Zywave, based in Wisconsin, said the combination will help strengthen its market offerings. Zywave provides cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and...
LawLaw.com

Crypto and Cannabis: How One Law Firm Wants to Capture 2 Growth Opportunities at Once

When it comes to cryptocurrency and cannabis litigation, Velvel Freedman, a partner at Roche Freedman, has quickly become a leader in the emerging field. He advocates for clients in state, federal and international trial and appellate courts in high-risk litigation. The Miami-based attorney spoke about the opportunities players in these...
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Cannabis Seed to Sale Software Market 2019-Industry Demand, Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Top Players- MJ Freeway, Motagistics, AirMed, Artemis, Dauntless,Distru, Flourish, Silverware, SYSPRO, Viridian Sciences| 2026 Future Insights

Global Cannabis Seed to Sale Software Industry 2020 Market report provides comprehensive and Statistical analysis of the market with the help of up-to-date industry share, size, growth, overview, dynamics, competitive analysis, manufacturers and global business strategy analysis. Also, evaluates the future impact of the propellants and limits on the market. This report showcases the latest trends in the global and regional markets on all critical parameters which include technology, supplies, capacity, production, profit, price, and competition.
EconomyL.A. Weekly

Asian Americans Sitting Atop The Cannabis Industry

We’re celebrating AAPI month at L.A. Weekly and taking a look at a couple of Asian Americans absolutely crushing the cannabis and hemp spaces they’re underrepresented in. Despite new data in recent years placing the ancient origins of cannabis on the Tibetan Plateau, Asian Americans have long been wildly underrepresented in the U.S. cannabis industry. Thankfully, over the course of the 2010s, that began to change.
IndustryVillage Voice

Talking Cannabis Industry Financing with Casa Verde

We chatted with Casa Verde, one of the most talked-about venture capital firms in the cannabis field, to see how things played out for their well-positioned investments over the course of the pandemic. Beyond the hype of being founded by Snoop Dogg, any group of investors would be thrilled to...
TechnologyFast Company

“It’s like the software is our colleague”: How one European VC wants to reshape investing

Mattias Ljungman is bullish on Europe—or at least European entrepreneurs. Ljungman, who cofounded venture fund Atomico in 2006 with Skype founder Niklas Zennström, earlier this month unveiled a $60 million fund to invest in early-stage companies in Europe. Ljungman spoke with Fast Company about why he’s so excited about European founders, and how his new firm, Moonfire, will use data and machine learning to help drive investment decisions. Edited excerpts follow:
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Customer-support software firm buys SnapEngage

Dallas-based customer-support software company TeamSupport LLC has acquired SnapEngage LLC, a chat software developer. The companies will operate under the TeamSupport banner and SnapEngage will continue operating out of its Boulder and Berlin, Germany, offices, according to a TeamSupport news release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We believe...
Agriculturecannatechtoday.com

Quick Hits: All the Latest Cannabis Industry News

The Wall Street Journal published an inaccurate report by stating, “The U.S. government has approved growers of research marijuana for the first time in more than 50 years, widening the capacity to study the drug’s medical value.” The title of the article, Marijuana Medical Research Growers Receive US Approval, is false.
EconomySpringfield Business Journal

Canadian fertilizer firm plans STL factory

Canadian fertilizer firm Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies is planning to put down roots in north St. Louis. The company is targeting $25 million in renovations to an existing factory on the Mississippi riverfront. Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies expects to create 40 jobs with its factory plans.
Denver, COStreetInsider.com

CBD of Denver Expands Wholesale Business Through New Contract with One of the Largest Swiss Producers

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce it signed a contract with one of the largest Swiss producers of premium CBD flowers. Under the terms of the agreement, CBDD's Rockflowr will take over all of the producer's wholesale clients.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Higher Logic in Rosslyn Acquires Canadian Software Company

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1812 N. Moore Street in Rosslyn. Online community builder Higher Logic recently announced its acquisition of Vanilla, a Canadian cloud-based community...