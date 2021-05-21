How one software firm is helping the Canadian cannabis industry save trees

Last year, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, California-based cannabis and hemp company Glass House Group did their part to help frontline workers by donating gowns and masks to a local hospital. Now, as the pandemic begins to wind down and life is sliding back toward normalcy, Glass House Group is expanding its outreach with an inaugural initiative designed to train future cannabis leaders. Launched in partnership with the University of California, Santa Barbara, the “Seed to Sale Internship” program was developed to give students the opportunity to experience all levels of the cannabis industry supply chain from cultivation to retail. It will debut this summer but there is a catch: Only students at UC Santa Barbara students and University of Southern California are eligible and they must be at least 21 years old or over.