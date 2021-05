PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 16 Rutgers women's lacrosse made history as it delivered the program's first ever NCAA Tournament victory with its 16-13 win over No. 10 Drexel on Friday in Stony Brook, New York. Down 7-6 at halftime, The Scarlet Knights outscored the Dragons 10-6 in the second half and held a 19-12 advantage on the draw to advance out of the opening round. RU will face No. 8 seed Stony Brook on Sunday for a chance to secure a trip to the NCAA Championship quarterfinals.