newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Johnson, Thomas, Schauffele miss PGA cut; Ryder captains in

By BEN NUCKOLS
CharlotteObserver.com
 1 day ago

Both Ryder Cup captains — combined age: 103 — made the cut at the PGA Championship. Three of the top four players in the world did not. Even though 5-over 149 through 36 holes was good enough to play the weekend at Kiawah Island, top-ranked Dustin Johnson couldn't manage it. He finished eagle-bogey-birdie Friday but only had two other birdies over 36 holes and finished at 6 over.

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Victor Perez
Person
Greg Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Round#The Pga Championship#European#Pars#Ocean Course#Ryder Cup Captains#Top Ranked Dustin Johnson#Elite Juniors#Consecutive Round#Solid Rounds#Back To Back Majors#The Masters#Kiawah Island#Wayland#Alameda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Justin Thomas: ‘Rangefinders Won’t Speed Pace Of Play Up’

Justin Thomas: ‘Rangefinders Won’t Speed Pace Of Play Up’. The PGA of America announced in February that it would allow players to use rangefinders in its three Major championships this year, with Justin Thomas now giving his opinion on them. PGA of America president Jim Richerson suggested that rangefinders would...
Hobbiesrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Golf DraftKings Picks (PGA DFS): Wells Fargo Championship

Welcome back, RotoBallers! As always, please check out my weekly spreadsheet in the link below to get started on your research for the Wells Fargo Championship. You will be able to weigh out the categories however you see fit once you make a copy, and I always love hearing the success you have found while using the model. Thanks again for all the support, and let's have a successful week!
GolfGolf Channel

Will distance-measuring devices speed up play? Justin Thomas says no

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Slow play is always a worthy adversary and the PGA of America’s decision to allow distance-measuring devices at this month’s PGA Championship is the most recent attempt to address five-plus-hour rounds. But it’s not going to work. At least that’s what 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas said...
Golfsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Wells Fargo Championship Preview and Betting Strategies

Another stacked field awaits fans and gamblers for an exciting tournament. The PGA Tour rolls into the Queen City for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. As always, here is your early deep-dive on the Wells Fargo Championship and a preview for how to bet. Wells Fargo Championship...
Charlotte, NCdallassun.com

Wells Fargo Championship odds: Bryson DeChambeau heavily backed

The PGA Tour returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this week for the Wells Fargo Championship, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With only two events remaining before the PGA Championship, four of the world's top five players are in the field: No. 2 Justin Thomas,No. 3 Jon Rahm, No. 4 Xander Schauffele and No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau.
Golfawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: Round 2 Showdown PGA DFS Picks for the Wells Fargo Championship | Xander Schauffele

We’re back with our another edition of PGA DraftKings Showdown picks Cheat Sheets for Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship. These cheat sheets will help you make the right picks in your DraftKings daily fantasy golf lineup-building process. Right now Xander Schauffele is shaping up as one of the best DFS plays on the DraftKings second-round slate. Be sure to check out Awesemo’s expert PGA DFS projections and ownership projections to help build your lineups.
GolfRotowire

FanDuel PGA: Wells Fargo Championship

This article is part of our FanDuel PGA series. Course: Quail Hollow Club (7,521 yards, par 71) Another unfortunate strike last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. In recent years it has had one of the better fields in this part of the schedule, and a number of players will be using this week in Charlotte as their first get up to speed since the Masters a few weeks back. You can't talk about Quail Hollow without mentioning Rory McIlroy, who is the only man who has won this event twice since its inception in 2003. He shot a final-round 62 back in 2010 to win his first tournament in the United States and then a third-round 61 in 2015 helped propel the Northern Irishman to a seven-stroke victory and a record score of 21-under-par in 2015. Justin Thomas will also be in the field this week and he too has some good vibes with Quail Hollow. Back in 2017 he took home the PGA Championship for his first major championship victory. Other notables in the field include fellow top-five players Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau. Overall 10 of the top-15 players in the world will be teeing it up in Charlotte. World No. 39 Max Homa will be defending his title from 2019 this week and looking to add his second victory of the season after taking home the Genesis Invitational back in February. Next season the Wells Fargo will be played at TPC Potomac in Maryland, as Quail Hollow preps to hold the 2022 President's Cup. The only other time this championship has been hosted somewhere other than Quail Hollow was in 2017 when it was held at Eagle Point Golf Club to prep the course for the before mentioned PGA Championship. This event will likely be moved in the 2025 season as well as the PGA of America announced they would be coming back to host their championship at Quail Hollow in four year's time. Rain is in the forecast early in the week, which may soften the golf course, but there is not expected to be any precipitation fall during the four tournament rounds. Temperatures are expected to increase each of the four days with the only real threat of any significant wind coming on Sunday. It may make Quail Hollow's final three hole stretch daubed "The Green Mile" a little less intimidating for the best in the world this week.
Golforuoracle.com

Matsuyama looking good in green

Master’s winner, Hideki Matsuyama, had tears in his eyes walking off the 18th green. His caddie, Shota Hayafuji, collected the 18th hole’s flagstick as a memento, seemingly turning to face the fairway. He slowly removed his hat and bowed as a mark of respect to the famed Augusta, Georgia course.
GolfTimes Daily

Johnson withdraws from Nelson with knee discomfort

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Dustin Johnson withdrew Monday from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of discomfort in his knee, one week before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
Golfnumberfire.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: Wells Fargo Championship

Daily fantasy golf requires a new approach for each and every event. The course and field change week after week, making no two contests alike. That means you need to refine your approach for each PGA Tour event to try to find golfers who are primed to excel for your daily fantasy golf lineups.
Tennisespnpressroom.com

Transcript of PGA Championship on ESPN Media Conference Call

ESPN golf analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange and host Scott Van Pelt participated in a media conference call today to discuss next week’s 103rd PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. ESPN and ESPN+ will have live coverage of the first and second rounds from first tee to last putt on Thursday and Friday, May 20-21, as well as morning coverage on the weekend. ESPN+ will have Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage all day for all four days of the tournament. There will be more than 229 live hours of play across ESPN and ESPN+ for the event. There also will be extensive coverage on SportsCenter, ESPN.com and other ESPN platforms.
GolfFort Worth Star-Telegram

No. 2-ranked player in the world is expected to play Colonial. Plus a ticket update.

The Charles Schwab Challenge has landed the No. 2-ranked player in the world. Tournament officials are expecting Justin Thomas to play at Colonial later this month (May 27-30). Thomas made his Colonial debut in 2020, finishing tied for 10th. “I anticipate that Justin Thomas will be playing us,” tournament director...
NFLawesemo.com

PGA One and Done Picks: Top Golfers for The PGA Championship | Xander Schauffele

It is major time once again. The PGA Championship is the second major on the calendar, and Kiawah Island, S.C. takes center stage. For One and Done, this is a week players circle at the beginning of the season due to huge prizes up for grabs. Coming off a week where basically nobody in any pool had winner K.H. Lee, it’s important to stack up a bigger purse in this one. Let’s dive into PGA One and Done picks for the PGA Championship.
Golfawesemo.com

PGA DFS: Showdown Spotlight Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel | Round 4 of The Wells Fargo Championship

One of the games bright starts has a chance to add to his career money total earned here at Quail Hollow tomorrow, as Rory McIlroy will be in the final group again here. A good sign as PGA DFS contests are the biggest they’ve been the showdown offerings, with $50,000 going to first! Keith Mitchell will have the lead going into tomorrow as he looks for his second career PGA Tournament victory. Let’s get to the FanDuel and DraftKings PGA DFS picks for the Wells Fargo Championship final round.