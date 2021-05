It was Craig Anderson to the rescue in the Washington Capitals' Game 1 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins. Anderson, who turns 40 on Friday, stopped 21 of 22 shots after replacing injured starter Vitek Vanecek in the first period, leading the Capitals to a 3-2 overtime win at home on Saturday night in the postseason opener in the NHL. It was Anderson's first playoff appearance in nearly four years, and just his fifth appearance in goal this season for the Capitals, having spent most of it on the taxi squad as the third-stringer.