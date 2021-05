The 2021 Diamond League season kicked off with typically British weather — cold (50s), rainy, and windy — at the Muller Grand Prix Gateshead on Sunday. So perhaps it was appropriate that two British stars shone the brightest. In the women’s 100 meters, Dina Asher-Smith prevailed in a battle of the stars, running away from sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win in 11.35 as the race was run into a huge 3.1 m/s headwind. Later, middle distance star Laura Muir earned a dominant win in the women’s 1500 meters in 4:03.73, four seconds clear of runner-up Rababe Arafi.