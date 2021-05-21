Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces to launch in coming weeks

Twitter is preparing to launch its Ticketed Spaces feature in the next couple of weeks, the company announced Friday, enabling people to host live, paid shows on the platform. The recently launched Twitter Spaces is a competitor to the popular audio meetup app Clubhouse, which lets people visit virtual rooms and listen to and participate in conversations. Twitter rolled out the feature in May, allowing anyone with 600 or more followers to start a new Space. At that time, Twitter also said it was working on Ticketed Spaces, which will let hosts create more exclusive events with control over how much a ticket costs and how many tickets are available.