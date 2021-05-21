Rep. Trent Kelly awards posthumous medals to family of WWII veteran Walter Gann

BOONEVILLE • U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly awarded posthumous medals to the family of World War II veteran Cpl. Walter Gann at the Booneville VFW on Friday morning.

Gann's daughter, Debbie Stolz, and her grandson, Aaron Stolz, were putting together shadow boxes with her late father's awards and other mementos months ago when they realized he had been eligible for a couple of medals he had never received.

They reached out to Kelly's office in January 2021. By May, plans were set for a ceremony to honor Gann.

"There's no greater honor than to honor those we love, first and foremost, and who loved us and built all the things that are important for us to know what it's like to be a good human being and a great American," Kelly said. "It's even a greater honor to honor those who have served in our Greatest Generation."

Kelly presented several medals and awards to the Gann family, including a Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in active ground combat, the Prisoner of War medal and Presidential Unit Citation with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters.

Gann has also been verified to receive the Philippine Republic Presidential Unit Citation.

Kelly also presented Gann's family with a United States flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol and a copy of a Congressional Record recognizing Gann's service to America.

Debbie Stolz receives a Congressional Record in honor of her late father, Corporal Walter Gann, from Congressman Trent Kelly on Friday morning at the Booneville VFW, during a medal presentation honoring his war time service. Stolz stands with son Albert. The record celebrates the life and service of Gann, a man who served in WWII and was in the Baatan Death March.

"I can tell you that if he were here today, he would be smiling," Debbie Stolz said of her father. "He would be humbled. He was a humble person and very proud. I can't express my appreciation to everybody that made this possible for my dad so that he will have a legacy when I'm gone.

"It just means a legacy will be left and that his medals won't wind up in a Goodwill store," she added.

Gann was raised on a farm in Calhoun City. At the age of 18, he joined the United States Army Air Forces on July 3, 1941, in Jackson, Mississippi. He was sent to the Philippine Islands.

The Philippines came under attack by the Imperial Japanese Army on Dec. 8, 1941. After a couple of months of constant battles with no supplies, half-rations of food and no medical care, the soldiers had no choice but to surrender.

Gann, with shrapnel wounds to his legs, endured the 65-mile trek, known as the Baatan Death March, without adequate food, water or shelter from the heat along with approximately approximately 76,000 other American and Filipino troops.

"Imagine doing everything right — serving your country, doing all those honorable things and being deprived of your freedom," Kelly said. "Not only was he put into confinement, but just the march to get there is beyond what I can comprehend."

It is believed he arrived at the Fukuoka Prisoner of War Camp #17 on Kyushu Island where living conditions were unsanitary and treatment from guards was barbaric.

He boarded a Japanese "hell ship" that took him to Japan where he and thousands of other soldiers stood shoulder-to-shoulder, weak and sick in the heat. Men died by the dozen from suffocation, starvation and diseases.

After making it to Japan, Gann was a Prisoner of War for three-and-a-half years, forced to do slave labor in coal mines. As other men around him gave up and died, he persisted.

Later in life, when asked why he never gave up, Gann responded, "I wanted to live."

Photos and medals of Corporal Walter Gann were on display Friday morning at the Booneville VFW, during a medal presentation honoring the war time service Gann, a man who served in WWII and was in the Baatan Death March.

After a stay in a Washington, D.C., hospital, Gann moved to Booneville and married Juanita Goddard in 1949. They raised four children together.

He suffered from what we now refer to as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for the rest of his life.

"Nobody knew what that was back in the day," Debbie Stolz, who works as a nurse for Southern Healthcare, said. "But after 38 years of nursing, I know now what it is and I wish that I'd known then where I could've helped him."

Gann's wife died in August 1963, followed by his son, Sidney Clyde, who died three months later from a motorcycle accident in November 1963.

Gann moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1970 where he seemed to find some peace of mind, according to his family. He lived there until his death on Oct. 14, 1980.

During Friday's presentation, Kelly spoke of the patriotism and dedication of WWII veterans like Gann.

"There are not words that I can use that describe how much you must love your nation, how much you must love your God, how much you must love your family, how much you must believe in ideals of this nation to endure what they endured," Kelly said. "We all say we would be tough if we had to. They had to show how tough they were."