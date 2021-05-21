GC MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: Gerber, Graber Miller shining in 2021 after different journeys

Goshen College senior Jacob Gerber, far left, and junior Simon Graber Miller, right, will both be competing at the NAIA National Championships next week in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Gerber is a Goshen High School graduate, while Graber Miller is a Bethany Christian alum. Photo Courtesy Goshen College Athletics

GOSHEN — The men’s track and field team at Goshen College has seen elevated success during both the 2021 indoor and outdoor seasons, and two of the program’s best are in large part responsible.

Junior Simon Graber Miller and senior Jacob Gerber — two local athletes from Bethany Christian and Goshen High School, respectively — have each set the standard this year behind multiple accolades and broken records.

“Both of them, with a bit different experiences in high school coming in, have put in hours and hours of work to hone what they’re doing,” Goshen College track and field coach Rustin Nyce said. “They’ve gotten really good at the small details, and that’s where some of the biggest improvements have come from; physically doing the weight room work, the plyometric work and all of the studying, but also continuing to put themselves in a position to be successful. It comes back to how hard they’re willing to work, and both guys put in a ton of work.”

Gerber has participated in shot put, discus, hammer throw and weight throw throughout his college career, but the event that he’s excelled at this year specifically is the hammer. During the outdoor season, Gerber has placed first four times and second once. He won the Crossroads League championship in the event while also breaking the Goshen College record with a throw of 203-08 feet. His efforts have earned him the No. 2 seed in hammer throw at the NAIA Outdoor Championships, which start May 26 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Graber Miller runs in sprint events, but the high jump is where the junior has made his mark. During this outdoor season, he’s earned a first-place finish, four second-place finishes and a third-place finish. He qualified for his fifth trip to nationals after a record-breaking jump of 6-09.75 feet at the Indiana Tech Last Chance meet on May 8. He’s earned a seventh seed nationally before his trip down to Alabama.

“The only thing that you can ask for is that they outperform their seed,” Nyce said. “Simon’s seeded seventh and Jacob’s second. So that means they have to have a better day than the people seeded below them and a better day than one person seeded above. Obviously, I know what that means for Jacob. … The only national champion on the men’s side came in the 400-meter hurdles in 2000 and 2001 when we had a repeat national champion. We have not had any other national champions, so it’d be a big deal (for Jacob) to win it.”

GERBER’S EVOLUTION

Jacob Gerber’s track and field career got started during his seventh grade year, and he was a member of Goshen High School’s program up until graduation. In high school, he specialized in the discus and shot put. He didn’t put up major numbers, but he had bolstered his resume enough to curate some interest from Manchester University in Fort Wayne along with Goshen College.

“I had a couple of cousins go to Goshen (College) and one of them was on the track and cross country teams,” Gerber said. “She was a big influence in me going there. So I setup a meeting with them and it kind of went from there.”

The chance to be apart of change at GC is what made Gerber’s decision even easier.

“The drive to help build the program was what made me excited about going there,” Gerber said. “From what I saw, Goshen didn’t have a crazy strong program. Rustin was really focused on building it, and it was more than just about the accomplishments athletically. It was about being good people, and that really stuck with me.”

Gerber had to adjust from the beginning with the additions of the weight throw and hammer throw events. His freshman year with the Maple Leafs was actually the first time he’d ever picked up a hammer.

“That transition from shot and discus to a totally different event really threw me for the majority of freshman season,” Gerber said. “Thankfully I kind of figured it out toward the end of the season, but there were a lot of days where I just didn’t get it, and I didn’t know what I was doing wrong.”

Gerber’s competitive edge and desire to get better was helped by his older brother, Nick. A Goshen High School graduate in his own right, Nick went to Trine University in Angola and competed in the same events Jacob has during his own college career. During Jacob’s freshman and sophomore seasons, the two competed against each other regularly. According to Jacob, that brotherly competition always helped him strive for more.

“We got to compete quite a bit, and that was a lot of fun,” said Gerber of his battles with his older brother. “We knew how to hype each other up and get each other throwing far. … I had been chasing my brother’s numbers all through high school, and that kind of just carried over into college. I always wanted to chase what he was doing and be better than him. I guess it was just the younger brother mentality.”

Chasing his brother would indeed pay off for Gerber because, during his sophomore season, he’d win his first-ever event.

On April 27, 2019, Gerber placed first in the hammer throw at the Grace Lancer Invitational. It was then that a lot of the pressure had been lifted off of his shoulders. After that, Gerber’s confidence increased — and he hasn’t looked back since.

Despite the disadvantages of being without a throwing coach over the last two years, Gerber’s remained consistent — and the results have followed. In 2019, he qualified for nationals in the hammer throw after a solid outdoor season. He’d qualify for nationals again during the 2020 indoor season, where he finished 10th in the weight throw. His senior campaign, though, has been his strongest.

Gerber finished in the top 10 of every indoor event in the weight throw, including a ninth-place finish at nationals. During this outdoor season, he’s won four of five events in the hammer throw. He’s earned all-conference honors and was recently named the USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year for his efforts.

“I knew I could have a good season, but I didn’t know it’d be this good,” Gerber said. “It feels good, but I’m not one to sit and dwell on what I’ve accomplished. … Five years from now, I’m going to love looking back on all of this stuff. But right now, I feel like there’s still more I can do.”

GRABER MILLER’S UNIQUE JOURNEY

For Simon Graber Miller, being a track and field athlete was never a thought until his senior year of high school. Graber Miller was a soccer player all through his time at Bethany Christian, and it was what he focused on at nauseam athletically. It wasn’t until a few months before he was slated to graduate that the opportunity to try out a different sport presented itself.

“The track coach (at Bethany) got in contact with me in the spring because he wanted me for sprints because I was one of the faster players on the soccer team,” Graber Miller said. “About midway through the (track) season, he told me he put me in the high jump because I was tall and fast. He thought maybe I could be good at it, and I actually ended up winning the event. That’s when I realized it could be my best event.”

Graber Miller progressed in the event into the postseason. He advanced all the way to state and placed fifth behind a jump of 6-07 feet.

“I went into that state meet just thinking it’d be cool to get top 10, maybe top 15. I felt like that would’ve been a big accomplishment for me,” he said. “But then I ended up placing fifth. Shortly after that, (Goshen College jumps coach) Kyle Mishler contacted me and told me they definitely wanted me on the track team. I think even before that I probably would’ve joined, but we really got on it after the state meet.”

Once Graber Miller stepped on campus, the focus was on technique and mechanics. Although the potential to be great was there, he still had a lot to learn due to how raw he was when it came to high jumping.

“I would say it was definitely somewhat difficult,” said Graber Miller about the process of learning the proper mechanics behind high jumping. “Especially going into my freshman year, I didn’t jump especially well because I was still figuring out how to jump correctly. I could jump high in high school, but I needed to figure out my form so I could actually improve on it rather than just doing what felt the most comfortable.”

The hard work necessary started to come to fruition for Graber Miller during his sophomore season. He finished in the top five at both the 2019 indoor and outdoor Crossroads League Championships, including a first-place triumph at the outdoor event.

His junior year has seen him breakout on a consistent basis. He’s earned all-conference honors, All-American status and even broke a Goshen College outdoor record on May 8 that belonged to his jumps coach since 2014.

“He was ecstatic,” said Graber Miller when asked about coach Mishler’s reaction to his record being broken. “Breaking the record meant that I was able to qualify for outdoor nationals. So that was a big deal for me and for him. It was a huge relief for me, and I think also a huge relief for him that I finally beat his record and qualified for nationals at the same time.”

Graber Miller’s sights are now on nationals after qualifying for the fourth time in his career. He finished third at the 2021 Indoor NAIA Championships, and now he hopes another top-three finish lies ahead.

“Overall, I’m super excited to go and compete,” he said. “I was seeded seventh at the indoor championships as well and I ended up in third, so I’m really hoping to set a personal best at outdoor nationals. If I do that, that could place me top three again depending on how others jump. … Top three is definitely a goal.”