Athens eliminated after two losses at state tournament

Saturday: 9-7 W Did you have a great weekend? I had a great weekend! It had been a long time coming for sure but the Tigers got their first SEC Series win in eight tries (yeah, since May 2019 but remember that whole cancel the season before it got started thing in 2020) and they did it on the road against a ranked opponent no less. After getting shut down in a best of the year performance from Ryan Webb for Georgia on Thursday night which also saw Auburn only have 1 bad inning on the mound while the offense struggled to get anything going, the Tigers bounced back winning two in a row where the offense put up the numbers and the pitching staff did just enough to get past the Dogs. Over the two wins, the Auburn offense would pound out 19 runs on 26 hits while the Bulldog staff, which entered the series with the most walks given out in the SEC, only gave out 7 free passes in the 23 innings that were played over the less than 24 hours the two Tiger wins happened in. I could go on and on about how this is a team win, but I will let the highlights tell the story.