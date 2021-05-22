newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, AL

Athens eliminated after two losses at state tournament

By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD — Athens' season ended Friday as the Golden Eagles were eliminated in the state softball tournament. The top-ranked team in Class 6A lost to Helena 3-0 after defeating Chilton County 13-2, but losing to Springville 6-1 earlier in the day. With the two losses, Athens was eliminated. Athens' season...

www.decaturdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Sports
City
Oxford, AL
City
Helena, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Eagles#Smooth Sailing#Helena 3 0#Huskies#Class 6a#Hits#Chilton County#Plate#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Athens, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Hartselle knocks off Athens, 7-5

FLORENCE — The history of Hartselle vs. Athens in athletic competition is deep. It gained a new chapter Wednesday night when the Hartselle softball team knocked off Athens, 7-5, in the Class 6A winner’s bracket in the North Regional at the Florence Sportsplex. Hartselle plays undefeated Hazel Green today at...
Ardmore, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Ardmore hires Snider as new head football coach

ARDMORE — Former Athens defensive coordinator Jonathan Snider is the new head coach at Ardmore. Snider replaces P.J. Wright, who left to become head coach at Saint Clair County. The Tigers’ new boss has been defensive coordinator at Athens for the last nine years. Before that he coached nine years...
Ardmore, ALPosted by
The News Courier

Jonathan Snider introduced as new Ardmore head football coach

Jonathan Snider was officially introduced at a press conference Wednesday morning as the new head football coach of the Ardmore Tigers at Ardmore High School. Snider takes over for P.J. Wright, who left after three seasons to accept the football head coaching job at St. Clair County. Wright finished with an overall record of 11-19 at the helm of the Tigers football team.
Limestone County, ALPosted by
The News Courier

Boys soccer All-County team selections

As the High School soccer season ended over the weekend, the coaches in Limestone County made their All-County Boys’ Soccer first and second team selections for the 2021 season. First team. The Tanner Rattlers were well represented within the first team All-County selections. Tanner junior forward Manuel Felipe had 34...
Limestone County, ALThe Decatur Daily

Trash Pandas play home opener Tuesday

The Rocket City Trash Pandas finally get to play a home game at Toyota Field on Tuesday night. First pitch against the Tennessee Smokies is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game is already sold out, and 7,500 fans are expected to fill the facility off I-565. Fans will have other opportunities to see games this week. The Trash Pandas and Smokies have night games Wednesday-Saturday starting at 6:35 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 2:35 p.m.
Athens, ALPosted by
The News Courier

Athens walks off into regionals with over Hazel Green

The Athens Golden Eagles softball team hasn’t had to come from behind in a lot of games this year. Prior to Friday’s game, they held a 40-11 record. In the bottom of the seventh inning Friday at Athens High School, however, the Golden Eagles did find themselves behind 4-3 to the Hazel Green Trojans. But with 40 wins on the year, one thing is clear: Athens knows how to win and that’s exactly what they did with Morgan Stiles hitting a two-run walk off home run over the center field fence for a 5-4 victory, an area championship and a trip to Regionals.
Decatur, ALPosted by
The News Courier

ABS softball advances to regionals with win over Decatur Heritage Christian

An outstanding pitching performance by Athens Bible Trojans softball pitcher Cana Vining led her team to a 3-2 victory over the Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Eagles Wednesday in the Area Tournament at Skyline High School. This was ABS’s second game against DHC, winning the opening round matchup Monday by a final score of 8-3. Vining threw a complete seven inning game, allowing five hits, one walk, no earned runs with 10 strikeouts. Both runs that crossed home plate for the Eagles were unearned as ABS committed five errors in the game.
Hartselle, ALHartselle Enquirer

Hartselle golf teams advance to sub-state

The Hartselle boys and girls golf teams advanced to sub-state play by winning the sectional tournament last week at Canebrake in Athens. Senior Ryley Heath, who won low medalist, and sophomore Tristen Wisener led the Tigers to the sectional championship. Both players were named to the All-Tournament team. The win was the Tigers’ second tournament win of the season.
Limestone County, ALThe Decatur Daily

Baseball: Have yourself a day Justin Carlin

Former East Limestone baseball player Justin Carlin had a game to remember Saturday. The Western Kentucky junior outfielder went 4-for-5 with three home runs and eight RBIs in the Hilltoppers’ 15-5 win over Marshall. Carlin (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) hit a one-run homer, a two-run homer and a grand slam. "I...
Limestone County, ALPosted by
The News Courier

Prep Baseball Playoff Roundup: West baseball falls to Hamilton in second round

Despite tallying nine runs on 12 hits, the West Limestone Wildcats baseball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in their 10-9 loss to the Hamilton Aggies in the second round of the 2021 AHSAA State Baseball Playoffs at Hamilton High School. This was the third and final game of the series after West split the doubleheader Friday night losing the first game 2-0 and taking game two 5-1.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Softball Sweeps Georgia in Athens, 6-3

The University of Alabama softball team completed its sweep over Georgia in Athens on Sunday to keep its head above water in the race for the SEC regular season crown. The 6-3 final included another complete-game win for junior right-handed pitcher Montana Fouts. Fouts allowed three runs, struck out 11 Bulldogs batters and walked just one.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Get the Job Done in Athens

Saturday: 9-7 W Did you have a great weekend? I had a great weekend! It had been a long time coming for sure but the Tigers got their first SEC Series win in eight tries (yeah, since May 2019 but remember that whole cancel the season before it got started thing in 2020) and they did it on the road against a ranked opponent no less. After getting shut down in a best of the year performance from Ryan Webb for Georgia on Thursday night which also saw Auburn only have 1 bad inning on the mound while the offense struggled to get anything going, the Tigers bounced back winning two in a row where the offense put up the numbers and the pitching staff did just enough to get past the Dogs. Over the two wins, the Auburn offense would pound out 19 runs on 26 hits while the Bulldog staff, which entered the series with the most walks given out in the SEC, only gave out 7 free passes in the 23 innings that were played over the less than 24 hours the two Tiger wins happened in. I could go on and on about how this is a team win, but I will let the highlights tell the story.