4536 E Hunter Court

kennethjamesrealty.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will love this beautiful Tatum Ranch home with spacious rooms and a large, private, fenced-in backyard that backs to a desert wash with no neighbors right behind you. The center-island eat-in kitchen opens to the family room and has solid, raised-panel maple cabinetry with pull-outs, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, reverse osmosis and a pantry. You can spread out and entertain family and friends in the large great room. Your master suite with a double-door entry is split from the other bedrooms for privacy and has a relaxing soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, walk-in closet and an exit to the covered patio that overlooks the sparkling heated spool and grassy backyard. Your 3-car garage with epoxy coated flooring has built-in cabinets and tons of storage space.

www.kennethjamesrealty.com
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
Herndon, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Simpkins Farm Drive

Gorgeous North-east facing brick front town home in desired McNair Farms in Herndon! This spacious home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths on 3 levels. 3 level bump out provides plenty of space. Brand new carpets on the main and upper levels; brand new granite countertops, sink and faucet in kitchen; freshly painted on all 3 levels, the home is move in ready! Open layout with plenty of natural light; Gourmet kitchen with island, new counters, SS appliances, gas cooking and family room space. Good sized deck off the breakfast nook; Primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, sitting area, walk in closet, en-suite primary bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the upper level. The versatile walk out basement rec-room offers plenty of options for entertainment, office space, living space, play area and more! Full size windows and walk out to the lovely brick paver patio and fully fenced yard! Recently renovated half bathroom in the basement. Laundry in the basement with washer & dryer; 1 car attached garage and extra long driveway; Desired Fairfax county school system! Excellent location with proximity to Metro, IT corridor, shopping, parks and more! Mcnair farms amenities like pool, tot lots, tennis courts etc. Must see home!!
Kingstowne, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5319 Buxton Court

Welcome home to this totally and tastefully renovated colonial style townhome located on a cul-de-sac in the Kingstowne area. The new beautiful flooring leads you into an open concept living room-dining room space. Slide open the patio door and envision yourself barbecuing with friends on the newly stained deck overlooking the woods. The kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful new backsplash above the gas range. A lovely, and discreet half bath completes the first floor space. The second floor has new plush carpeting throughout and includes two spare bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master suite. Each spare bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed and flexible enough to be a home office or gym. The spare bathroom was renovated along with the other three bathrooms. The sumptuous and spacious main suite has a vaulted ceiling, two large closets and an en-suite bathroom with a skylight. An expansive basement room is located on the lower level of the home. Bring your ideas to make this fully finished lower level complete with a fire place, heat, A/C, an updated full bath, new carpet, laundry area and storage room. The tranquil backyard is accented by a patio and woods to its back. This home also has a new roof and has recently been professionally painted. The Kingstowne community offers many amenities. There are outdoor pools with cabanas, kiddy pools, workout rooms, basketball and tennis courts and hiking trails...the list could go on. Buxton Court is an easy walk to Kingstowne Centre which has a Safeway, Walmart, Home Goods, Kohl+GGs, ABC Store, AMC Theatre, a Post Office, eateries for days, and much more. This perfect location is 2 miles from the Van Dorn Station and had a bus stop to transports you from your front door. Washington DC and Old Town Alexandria are attractively nearby.
Crozet, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

384 Joliet Court

Great location near downtown Crozet. 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome built in 2006. This home is in the desirable Westhall neighborhood minutes from Crozet Park, walking trails, restaurants, breweries, wineries. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amazing value at this price!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

1161 SW 18th Street

Palm Beach Farms is one of Boca Raton's most sought after communities. Featuring a great open concept, this 3 bed 2.5 bath single family home is perfect for any family. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with espresso shaker soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pull out pantry & custom lighting. 2 car garage w/ plenty of storage space. Large Master w/ walk-in closet & en suite bath w/ roman tub and separate shower. Walk into your tropical oasis as your backyard has beautiful foliage, stones & rocks & large Jacuzzi on a wooden deck -- Home is in great condition! Lots of upgrades and roof replaced 2018. Zoned for new Addison Mizner school.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

79 Kennedy Street

Welcome to 79 Kennedy Street, a tastefully updated end-unit home in the sought-after community of Warwick Village! The lush landscaping and private entrance greet you as you enter this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 level townhome. The kitchen is adorned with crisp white shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops, and a gorgeous white farmhouse sink overlooking the front garden. Enjoy morning coffee in the custom-built banquet that features extra storage! Walk into the spacious great room with hardwood floors and abundant natural light filtering through. There is easy access to the private backyard from here, offering a perfect space for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, or weekend BBQs with friends. Upstairs, this home features 3 bedrooms and 1 updated full bathroom. The owners have thoughtfully added pocket doors to the primary bedroom to transform one of the bedrooms into a dressing room. You could easily use this space as a home office, nursery, or walk-in closet... the sky's the limit! Walk down to the lower level where comfortable living continues. The lower level features a custom built-in with beverage refrigerator and marble countertop, recessed lighting, and a fully updated bathroom with walk-in shower. The laundry room offering plentiful storage rounds out this space. More thoughtful updates to this home include all new doors and hardware, Ring Alarm system, Nest thermostats, Elfa-outfitted custom closets, added recessed lighting, lovely radiator covers, new carpeted stair runners, and finished storage space under the lower level stairs. 79 Kennedy is in an amazing location offering curb appeal, privacy landscaping, and easy parking. Walk across the street to the neighborhood dog park or head four blocks to all the fun things in Del Ray! Enjoy easy access to restaurants, coffee shops, parks, schools, and Farmer's Markets. Friendly commute to 395, Rt 1 and DC! Welcome Home!
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

The Hiawatha Lodge, Circa 1830. Almost three acres in New York. $325,000

Love the space with the dining table! Lots of windows in this house. The Hiawatha Lodge was built in 1830. This Greek Revival is located on 2.86 acres in Liverpool, New York. The home has hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, baseboards, and an updated kitchen. The property has lush landscaping, a detached garage with loft, and a patio. The home is close to shopping. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,887 square feet. $325,000.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

2082 4th Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21109490)

Adorable turn-key cabin! This sparkling clean, tastefully upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been a successful vacation rental and is ready for a proud new owner. You will love the vaulted ceiling and built in cabinets in the living room, with an impressively upgraded kitchen and bathroom. This home sits on a spacious and well treed, fully fenced 5,000 sq ft lot with a sitting area, 3 storage sheds, including a reading room, with electricity in each one, and a permitted, fully functional carport. Located a short distance from a community park and dog park, with easy access from Highway 38, this one is a must see to appreciate its peaceful and enchanting setting. This cabin can be sold fully furnished and ready to use!
Ashburn, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23395 Epperson Square

Built in 2015, this 2,380 square foot, three bedroom, three full bath and one half bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Brambleton community of Ashburn, Virginia. Updated and immaculately maintained by the original owners, this home features gorgeous designer wood floors on all three levels, custom blinds and closets, metal balusters, and custom trim and moldings throughout. The spacious and open second level has the living room with a high-end linear fireplace and a stunning kitchen complete with a granite waterfall island, a cooktop and range hood, a wall oven and microwave, and a french door refrigerator. Located right off of the kitchen is the deck with a dedicated gas line, perfect for entertaining. The top floor oversized master bedroom has a recessed ceiling and fan, a walk-in closet and master bathroom with his and her sinks and a spacious frameless shower. The top floor also has the washer and dryer, two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The finished basement has a large recreational area, a full bathroom and a two-car garage. The Brambleton Community is located in Loudoun County and is known for its award-winning schools and ample recreational amenities including pools, parks and eighteen miles of paved trails. The community also has a town center with groceries, restaurants, a theater, a health club and a library.
Ocean City, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 Snowbird Court

VACATION RETREAT, OWN BOTH HOME & LAND-NO GROUND RENT. Welcome to one of the BEST KEPT SECRETS on the Eastern Shore approximately 10 minutes to Ocean City, MD, 24 hr. SECURITY GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY along the St. Martin's River with boat ramp, gated boat storage, marina w/slips, some for daily rentals, gazebo for crabbing & cleaning fish as you bring them in off the boat & easy access by water or vehicle to all of Ocean City fun spots. Partially furnished. Both sides of roof replaced approximately 2010, electric water heater, central heat & a/c throughout entire home HBAC was replaced approximately 2009, additional window a/c unit comes as is, propane additional floor mounted heater comes as is. 5 ceiling fans. New windows installed approximately 2015, except for 4 small windows that have not been replaced. Kitchen w/gas range, fridge, and there had previously been a dishwasher where there is an opening & plumbing still there if buyer would decide to put one in under counter. 2 entrances, both front & rear. Rear door leading out to covered porch for relaxing or entertaining. 1 bedroom in rear & a wall dividing the sunroom for another sleeping area. Short distance to laundry & bath house. Blacktop driveway -room for 3 car parking on property. This home needs some TLC. Finding a vacation getaway on the Eastern Shore near the beach where you own the land & so many amenities at this price is quite rare. Best yet park cuts your grass, large COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. 2 laundry & bath houses w/showers to rinse sand off from beach, clubhouse w/ pavilion for meetings, eating crabs & other community affairs or rent out for family reunion. Where else can you find a getaway near the beach w/so many amenities: public water/sewer, cable, pool, security gate, picnic areas, boat ramp, marina , pier, boat slip/storage for boat & trailer, playground, free grass cutting, free trash disposal & more. Cannot be used as a primary residence. Call REALTOR for details on time limits you can stay in park. Note: Small kitchen window white shutter sitting in front of window for decorative purpose only and buyer may want to attach. Shed for extra storage. Survey paid by seller & provided to buyer.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

43473 Colusa Court, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # SR21105159)

Big Bear Stunner!!! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Moonridge just minutes to Bear Mountain ski resort, golf course, national forest trails and restaurants and shops this recently updated home is ideal for large families or buyers looking for vacation rentals. Features include 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, huge open living room with beautiful brick fireplace, updated tile floors in the living room, newer concrete driveway done few years back, recently upgraded electrical panel, quiet cul-de-sac street and so much more.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

126 Trails End Drive

Welcome to Your Dream Home... This Log Cabin has the Privacy of 10+ Acres in VA & the Convenience of Route 55/Wardensville Pike/Corridor H just Yards Away. Situated at the "Trails End" of a Secluded Neighborhood, Just 8.3 Miles to Wardensville, WV & 13.6 Miles to Strasburg, VA. Modern Amenities throughout Home AND the 4-Vehicle 50X24 Workshop Professional Mechanic's Garage with Car Lift are Sure to Impress!! - Property Features - MAIN LEVEL: 2-Story Entry with Hall Half Bathroom, Recently Renovated Kitchen with Freshly Painted Cabinets as well as a Breakfast Bar & Gas Cooktop Stove, Adjacent Dining Room that opens into the 2-Story Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Wood Fireplace with Wood Stove Insert (**Stones for the Chimney are from the Property!**), Master Bedroom on the Main Level with Walk-In Closet, Laundry Area, Walk-Out to Rear Deck, & Attached Full Bathroom. UPPER LEVEL: Hallway with Overlook to 2-Story Living Room & Entryway, Bedroom #2 & Bedroom #3 both with Astounding Closet Space & Additional Storage, and Full Bathroom #2 in Hall. EXTERIOR: Covered Front Porch with Generator Hookup, Expansive Rear Deck, Extensive Landscaping, Professional Mechanic's Workshop/Garage with Half Bathroom, Additional Storage Shed, and Fenced-In Rear & Side Yard. Please See Owner's Detailed List Included in Documents Section. Appointment Required for Showing - Schedule Today Before It's Gone!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11225 Fall River Court

Priced right! Highly rated schools! Buy this SFH with amazing potential and enjoy over 3000sf of living space above grade offering 5 bedrooms / 2 full plus two half baths, mud room on the main floor, large family room, spacious kitchen, separate living and dining rooms with wood-floors, an open foyer and a separate home office! Large private lot, cul-de-sac location, two car garage and a driveway with close proximity to major routes, shopping etc. make this property very desirable! Recent upgrades include new roof (2016), new water heater (2016) professionally painted interior (2021), new floors in the foyer (2021), updated powder room on the main floor (2021), professionally polished wood floors on main level and upper level (2021), new carpet in the basement (2021) and a renovated half bath (2021). Contact listing agent for more information.
Rockville, MDthemunchonline.com

529 Casey Ln

Gleaming 4 Level, 3 BR + den /3.5BA Brick Townhome in Fallsgrove. Walk to all amenities! - Bright and beautiful 4 level townhome in sought-after Fallsgrove. Entrance level has a nice bedroom perfect for a home office or bedroom -- access to the garage is in this level. Come up the stairs to find gleaming hardwood floors throughout, large living area with a gas fireplace, as well as a large kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, island and breakfast room. This floor has a powder room as well. The next floorl in this beautiful home has two bedrooms, a master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and very large master bathroom and a second bedroom also with its own bathroom and walk in closet. The top floor features a spectacular large room with its own bathroom as well perfect for a bedroom or den/home office.
Ashburn, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

44346 Apache Circle

COMING SOON !! Fabulous 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH Home in Ashburn's Ashbrook Village.RARE OPPORTUNITY! Beautiful Monticello Colonial Model with over 3500 sq/ft, plus a partially finished, full basement with a walk-out. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES: Private Study/Office off the entrance at the front of the Home.Formal Living Room and Dining Room. Large Family Room with gas fireplace. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen, All granite countertops, and a large Center Island, breakfast bar, and dining area. Upgraded tile floors, Stainless Steel appliances including recent upgrades and replacements. Kitchen walkout to attached extra large Trex deck - perfect for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, and cookoutsUPPER FLOOR features a Huge Master Bedroom with a sitting room and great walk-in closet, En Suite Master Bath separate tub, and shower. Easy access Laundry on the upper level. 3 additional bedrooms - each with a private bath. This home is STUNNING: 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Brick front, and 2-car garage. NEW ROOF in 2019. So conveniently located within a mile from One Loudoun, 2min to Rte 7 and 15 minutes to the airport at Dulles.
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Adorable Lake June home

This home is located at 514 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $399,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring. Enjoy the lakefront life in this super cute, three-bedroom, two-bath updated Lake June “cottage” with over 1,200 living square feet. Low maintenance home with metal roof, tile flooring throughout the main living areas, cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting and many nice updates.
Real EstateThe Oakland Press

Dream home: Luxurious Bloomfield Township Colonial comes with two garages

This Bloomfield Township dream home is a delight to behold and step inside. The Colonial two-story house features many artistic details including tongue and groove barrel-vaulted ceilings in the covered front porch, foyer and living room. The two-story foyer and living room feature hardwood flooring, which continues with the open...
Real Estatejenwalker.com

1203 GATEWOOD DRIVE

Nestled in the sought-after and picturesque neighborhood of Villamay, 1203 Gatewood Drive is a true gem on a private lot and ready for move-in! This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with an oversized 2-car garage has everything you need on two spacious levels. Enter through the foyer and immediately fall in love with the updated gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring tall natural cabinetry, sleek granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Enjoy meals in your dining room that leads out to a stone patio, a perfect place for a grill or indoor/outdoor dining! Flow right into the huge living room overlooking the lush backyard, offering abundant natural light and a wood-burning fireplace. Warm hardwood flooring leads you down the hall to the primary suite with a large ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom round out this main level. Head downstairs to a generous sized lower level featuring a second wood burning fireplace, unique stone flooring, and brick wall detail. The living area is so versatile, offering a large space for a recreational room, den, playroom... so many options! A bedroom, additional full bathroom, and gorgeous and bright sunroom are situated off the living room. Head out to the sunroom where you can relax and enjoy a quiet evening with friends and family. Enjoy the view of lush landscaping, a tranquil fountain, and outdoor patio. This home offers so much space and very easy living! Anchor yourself in this amazing neighborhood near the GW Parkway, running trails, parks, and shopping. Easy access to Old Town, DC, 495, Mount Vernon and more. Welcome Home!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

10000 Boca Woods Lane

BOCA WOODS COUNTRY CLUB MEMBERSHIP IS MANDATORY, 65 000 PAID AT CLSING AND YEARLY FEES AFTER THAT. SEE SCHEDULE OF FEES ATTACHED.New roof was installed in December 2020, this is a 3 bedroom 3 full bath house, cathedral ceiling, large covered patio with an East exposure and 12080 sft of land, pool area and yard are gated. Stunning 180 degres golf view and hook ups ready for a summer kitchen area. New ceramic floors, etc. This house is ready for a quick occupancy. Golf cart garage space, well linked sprinkler system, new landscaping, very large driveway. This house will seduce anyone looking for a floridian escape or a permanent beautiful lifestyle. The addition of a new spa to the clubhouse will raise the value of this well know golf club. Easy to show.