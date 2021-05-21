newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montrose County, CO

OUTDOORS: The trick to estimating distances

Montrose Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was on a fishing trip with my old man mentor, Mr. Caster, hiking up to some beaver ponds that were hopefully full of hungry brook trout. Mr. Caster knew everything there was to know about the outdoors and the woods. He was a master backwoodsman, even telling me so at every opportunity.

www.montrosepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montrose County, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estimation#Football#Long Distance#Outdoors#Outdoor Adventure#Mule Deer#Woods#Chesterfield#Montrose Daily Press#Estimating Distances#Outdoors#Paces Distances#Binoculars#Inches#Snow#Hungry Brook Trout#Count Pebbles#Holes#Rocks#Parallax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
Related
Montrose County, COMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Get your kid outdoors

If every one of you would search your memory banks, you will probably find there was someone who mentored you in the outdoors. Perhaps a parent, grandparent or an aunt or uncle, who introduced you to the outdoor world. In my case, grandparents who really had no interest in going...
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

Outdoors Digest

Through May 14 – Texas Eastern turkey spring season including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties. Through May 16 – Texas North Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season. May 15-16 – Texas High School Bass Association State Championship Tournament on Lake Texoma with launches and weigh-ins at the Denison Dam launch site.
Hobbiesoutdoorsfirst.com

Tricked-out Topwater Baits

Tricked-out ElaZtech® Topwater Programs You’ve Never Seen Before. Ladson, SC (May 10, 2021) – “When you’re working with such a unique material, you can build baits nobody else can build,” asserts Glenn Young, an innovative angler and sales manager for Z-Man® Fishing. “It’s funny to sit back and watch the reactions of anglers who’ve never fished an ElaZtech bait before. When they realize they can make a topwater lure out of almost any ElaZtech creature, swimbait or jerkbait, a light ignites in their eyes.”
HobbiesLongview News-Journal

Outdoor notes

OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: The team of Jim McCann and Bobby Pettit earned top honors with a total of 19 pounds, 10 ounces on Tuesday at the Tuesday Night Open Pot Bass Tournament held on Martin Creek. Drew Doerge weighed in at 12-3 for second place, and the father/son team of...
Relationshipsmountainlake.org

Explore the Outdoors!

Take time to enjoy the outdoors with your family, wherever you are. Exploring nature and the world around us is a great way to teach kids about the importance of protecting our environment, allows them to destress and unwind, and experience their senses in new, exciting ways. It’s also a great opportunity to share quality time together and instill in our kids an appreciation for what wonders can be found near and far – or even in our own backyard!
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Black bass fishing in streams opens

Missouri is home to three distinct species of black bass and in most locations around the state, they are managed as one group. The three are unique enough that most anglers should be able to tell them apart, and they must recognize them as unique in locations that have special regulations.
Family Relationshipsstardem.com

Family road trip tips, tricks

It’s summer — the best time to get away for some family fun. This weekend, why not load up the car, fill the tank and take the family on a road trip? Driving is cheaper than flying, and it’s a lot more fun to see this gorgeous land from the ground.Enjoy this handy collection of tips to make your family road trip a success.
SportsArkansas Online

Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com . Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event’s location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or web site to provide more information. MAY. 15 Springdale...
AnimalsPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Yellowstone Badger Spotted and He Was Shockingly Digging a Hole

It's not exactly breaking news that there are a lot of varieties of wildlife in Yellowstone National Park. Bears and wolves tend to get the most press with elk and moose sightings also commonly shared. The one animal you don't hear much about is the badger. The first badger sighting of 2021 shows one of these little guys shockingly digging a hole.
Electronicsmadillrecord.net

Outdoor televisions in outdoor living areas

Outdoor living areas provide a great way for homeowners to spend more time outdoors doing the things they love. That includes watching their favorite shows. Many homeowners take televisions designed for indoors outside when hosting game watches or movie nights under the stars. While such televisions can function outdoors, unless they’re specifically designed for outdoor use, chances are they are not protected against the elements. Special enclosures built to protect indoor televisions can do just that, but homeowners also can consider televisions designed for outdoor use. Outdoor televisions have become more popular as more and more homeowners look to extend their living spaces outdoors, and these uniquely designed televisions can often withstand elements like rain without losing their functionality. Many outdoor televisions also are designed to handle reflection from the sun, ensuring that homeowners won’t have to limit their outdoor viewing experiences to evenings or late nights when the sun has set. When shopping for outdoor televisions, consumers should do their homework and pay attention to features they may not consider when shopping for indoor televisions. For example, outdoor televisions should offer wide viewing angles, as backyards tend to be bigger than living rooms. That means more people can make it over for backyard game watches and movie nights, which underscores the importance of wide viewing angles that make it easy for people seated all over the yard to make out what’s on the screen.
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Discover Oklahoma: Hooked on fishing? State offers plenty of places to reel 'em in

Fishing for me combines both the elements of excitement and relaxation. A much talked about subject is the “magic” of fishing, too. But that magic also encompasses the excitement when the bait has been taken and the battle begins to get the fish on the boat, yet the allure of those peaceful moments, listening to the gentle waves of water and feeling a tiny breeze also are quite magical.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Caught on Video: Cow Elk Eats Baby Goose

This fifteen-minute video is somewhat mind-blowing to those who might think that elk only eat vegetation. The video of a cow elk starts off innocently enough when it appears she is frolicking around with some starlings near a body of water. According to Good Bull Outdoors, the Youtube channel that captured the video, the elk was actually hunting the starling birds. Good Bull Outdoors does not state where the video was captured, however, the channel's 'About' section states they are based in the state of Colorado.
Posted by
96.7 KISS FM

Little Bison Decides To Take a Nap on Road in YNP

Just another adorable day in Yellowstone and you got to love that mostly everyone was respecting the space of the wildlife. About a week and a half ago there was a cute moment for many folks who were traveling in Yellowstone National Park when a baby bison decided that it was time to take a rest and a nap in the middle of the road halting traffic to a standstill. Don't worry though, the baby bison was protected by it's mom and a few of her friends. Here's the video.
Healthwkml.com

Tips And Tricks To Keep The Ticks Nixed

With the weather getting warmer and mask restrictions being lifted, more people are spending time outdoors than they did last year. It is important to be mindful of ticks when enjoying the great outdoors, as they can transmit Lyme disease. Infectious Disease Specialist for Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Alan Taege, said...
AgriculturePosted by
Amomama

Tips and Tricks to Grow Potatoes in a Pot

Potato has an infinite amount of uses in the kitchen and is a staple root vegetable in many homes. By growing potatoes in pots, you can maximize the use of your space and have a beautiful vegetable to show for it. Whether it is the main hero of your dish...
Travelthemanual.com

An Outdoor Man’s Guide to Exploring the Great Smoky Mountains

Chiseled peaks, glistening waterfalls and sun-dappled forests provide the backdrop to myriad adventures in the Great Smoky Mountains. Straddling Tennessee and North Carolina, this beloved national park stretches across more than 500,000 acres and encompasses 6,000-foot overlooks, rushing rivers and dozens of historic sites. Not surprisingly, the Smokies are hardly...
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Rust Console Edition Tips and Tricks

The island of Rust Console Edition – available today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S — is a harsh place. Literally everything here wants to kill you; the local wildlife, other players and even the island itself will try their best to eliminate you and take your things, so what can you do to get a head-start? Hopefully, these tips will help you get a foothold in this unforgiving survival sandbox.