Wanted Walnut man surrenders

BOONEVILLE - A Tippah County man wanted on false pretense charges turned himself in to authorities two days after he was featured on a Crime Stoppers segment.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar reported that said Junior Leroy Barnes, 55, of Walnut, surrendered at the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department May 21. The charge stemmed from the purchase of flooring.

Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Kimi Kitchens set his bond at $5,000. He only spend about 30 minutes in jail before bonding out.