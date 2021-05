With yesterday’s 20th win of 2021, the Washington Nationals will avoid any chance of reaching the 19-31 record this year. The Nats entered that day on May 24, 2019 with a 19-31 record. They began a weekend series with the Miami Marlins. Unfortunately, the Nats were lifeless to start the game and spot-starter Kyle McGowin was torched for 5 runs in 4.0 innings. The Nats fell behind 8-4 in the top of the 5th inning and staring at a 19-32 record until Juan Soto flipped the page in the 8th inning and hit a 3-run home run to put the Nats up for the first time in the game. The Nats eventually won it and their improbable stretch started — and they never looked back.