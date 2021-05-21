newsbreak-logo
When boating, bring your life jacket aboard (and wear it): CPW pushes safety message for National Safe Boating Week

Montrose Daily Press
 3 days ago

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is promoting National Safe Boating Week, May 21-28, the official launch of the 2021 Safe Boating Campaign. This yearlong campaign promotes the value of voluntary, consistent life jacket wearing by recreational boaters. The aim of the Safe Boating Week is to help the public prepare to...

