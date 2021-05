Linebacker has been a problem for the Miami Dolphins, mostly depth problems but Miami hasn’t had a top LB in quite a while. This year, that could change. Miami finally has quality depth on the roster and their starters look good, on paper. Jerome Baker has been good but he is not elite. He enters a contract year in 2021 and there is no guarantee that he comes back after the season. His play should warrant contract discussions but his asking price and Miami’s willingness to pay it may keep this from getting done until after the season. If negotiations have been discussed at all.