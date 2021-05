Counseling Classroom Established at Glenkirk Elementary School. Where can students go to cope with the various feelings that go along with being a kid today? At Glenkirk Elementary School, students now have a classroom to go to dedicated exclusively to counseling lessons. Typically, counselors Beth Anderson and Beth Kunstel conduct their lessons by visiting their students’ classrooms. Anderson said that a counseling classroom ultimately benefits the students because they have more space to engage in the lessons, helping students find strategies to cope with different levels of stress, anxiety, and worry.