Lee County, MS

Man charged with shooting his sister

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

TUPELO • A southwest Lee County man is facing up to 20 years in prison after an argument with his sister escalated to gunfire, Thursday afternoon.

Andrew Owens, 57, of 303 County Road 51, was arraigned Friday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault. Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $50,000.

According to the offense report filed with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Owens' older brother and younger sister were at the residence just off the Natchez Trace Parkway south of Palmetto. The siblings got into a verbal altercation over land and a horse around 2 p.m. May. 20.

The brother told deputies that Owens went into the house, got a gun and returned to the altercation. Owens reportedly put the .22-caliber gun against the sister's head and said, "I'll kill you and that horse."

The 55-year-old woman hit his hand, moving it out of the way before it went off. Owens then fired a second shot, hitting her in the leg. She was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment for what authorities described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Owens fled the scene but was captured less than an hour later. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 3 p.m. He remained incarcerated Friday afternoon.

