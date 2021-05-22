newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Fox Anchor Overcomes Colon Cancer After Screenings Canceled Three Times in 2020

By Evan Reier
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Twzug_0a7YGRss00

For established FOX 59 Morning News anchor Linda Thackston, figuring out that she had colon cancer took much longer than one would hope. The Indianapolis broadcaster has recently entered the national news cycle after announcing she has beaten colon cancer.

According to People, Thackston began feeling more and more tired back in February 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her health only deteriorated over the months, as she began feeling intestinal issues and also had bloody issues with passing food.

In an interview with Today, she explained how she first realized something was wrong.

“We went on little family vacation last February,” Thackston said. “And my husband made the comment, ‘I think you’re way too tired. More than you should be.’ And I got really offended because I thought, ‘Well, I get up at 2:30 in the morning.'”

Her early rising time is because she is the mother to a five-year-old child. All the same, she eventually took a trip to the doctor. The medical professionals then recommended a colonoscopy due to signs of inflammation. This is where her issues with getting a screen came in.

“That got postponed three time because of COVID but my doctor just kept insisting that I get one,” she said. “I credit her for saving my life because she kept pushing until she found someone who would give me one and he happened to be a colorectal cancer surgeon.”

She accepted her advice, but figuring out the issue was just the first part of overcoming colon cancer. She was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, and that meant time and action was of the upmost importance.

Thackston Beats Colon Cancer

The morning anchor vividly described learning the news when she finally was able to get her colonoscopy. After hearing a nurse mention a tumor, she immediately went to thoughts of her young son.

“It’s just a weight on your shoulders that you can’t even put into words. It was so hard to look at my son because I was just wondering how much time I had with him,” she said. “Right then, cancer became a full-time job.”

2020 was difficult for so many people, and the summer of 2020 was where Thackston was first tested.

“I was in the hospital for 24 days and had emergency surgery, a bowel blockage, I lost three weeks of my memory,” Thackston said. “… I was in and out of the ER all summer with bowel blockages.”

Sadly, that was just the beginning. Tens of chemotherapy sessions, surgeries to remove the tumor and stop internal bleeding, and the removal of her gallbladder were all required in the process. Her battle with colon cancer left her 40 pounds weaker.

But she persevered, and on April 12, she was able to say she had won. As seen in the video below, Thackston got to ring her bell.

It’s been hard for Thackston in her recovery as well. The mixed emotions of making it through while others do not is something that has weighed heavily on her.

“You have a whole year of doing nothing but fighting the cancer, then all of the sudden you are done. You have survivor’s guilt. I felt bad about ringing that bell and looking at everyone else still sitting there,” she said. “Why did I make it? I don’t know.”

One can’t imagine what that must feel like. But Thackston is back to living her life, and is looking forward to the future, per an Instagram caption.

“Thank you all for helping me get through the last year and for still helping as I try to transition back to life,” she wrote.. “It’s very overwhelming.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Indianapolis, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Bowel Cancer#Gallbladder Cancer#Cancer Surgery#Fox News#News Anchor#Fox Anchor#Fox#Covid#Instagram#Overcoming Colon Cancer#Survivor#Surgeries#Chemotherapy Sessions#Bowel Blockages#Husband#Emergency Surgery#Inflammation#Intestinal Issues#Internal Bleeding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Outsider.com

’Jeopardy!’: How to Donate to the Late Legendary Host Alex Trebek’s Charity

A legend and an icon in the entertainment industry, longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is gone but not forgotten. For 36 years, Trebek welcomed viewers watching from home to the ultra-competitive and popular quiz show. Standing behind the podium for each Jeopardy! match, Trebek was average in stature but a towering presence in showbiz. His calm and soothing demeanor coexisted with intense competition to form one of the most-watched game shows of all time.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals the ‘Sweetest’ Sentiment She Honored Her Children With in New Clip

On Saturday morning, the Wheel of Fortune Instagram account shared a clip of co-host Vanna White revealing a sentimental gift she’s passed on to each of her children. The television icon is typically a private person when it comes to her personal life. Many fans might not know that White has two children from her first and only marriage; a boy and a girl. White was married to restaurant owner George Santo Pietro from 1989 to 2002. In the ’90s, the couple welcomed two children to their family. Their eldest son Nicholas, who goes by Nikko, was born in 1994. Additionally, three years later, the couple had daughter Giovanni (Gigi) in 1997.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Delivered Motivational Message to Aspiring Stars with Tales of Dog Days

In 2019, Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White shared some encouraging words for fans to follow their dreams during an inspiring interview. While speaking with A Spoonful of Paolo a couple years ago, White touched on the difficult days of her early career. Although the game show host has been on TV for almost four decades, she struggled to find work early on.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Watch Pat Sajak Jokingly Threaten to ‘Waste’ Time During Contestant’s Winning Bonus Round Guess

The popular game show Wheel of Fortune posted a hilarious clip online on Friday evening involving longtime host, Pat Sajak. By now, just about everyone knows the show’s iconic personality and host, Pat Sajak. He and his beautiful hostess and letter turner, Vanna White, have been working together on Wheel of Fortune for more than 35 years. So, just when you think you have seen everything that the 74-year-old game show host has to offer, he still can surprise us.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Buzzy Cohen Once Appeared on ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire’

Apparently, “Jeopardy!” champion Buzzy Cohen loves game shows. He even once made an appearance on “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”. Let’s turn the clock back to last year when comedian Hannibal Burress asked Cohen to be a lifeline, according to an article from meaww.com. Burress went to Cohen twice during his appearance, receiving support that had the comedian up to $64,000 on the show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Recaps Vanna White’s Stunning Dresses from Last Week

There is no doubt that Wheel of Fortune hostess and letter turner, Vanna White, has one of the best wardrobes in all of show business. For more than 45 years, Wheel of Fortune has become a staple in households across the United States. And one name that has become synonymous with the show is co-host Vanna White. She has been lighting up the letters on stage next to Pat Sajak since 1982. And she is always looking her best in a stunning dress.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Upcoming Guest Host LeVar Burton is ‘Unbothered’ in Recent ‘Mantra’ Pic

The “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions comes to an end next week. So it’s only a matter of time before the show gets back to the regular guest-hosting schedule. And that means we’re one step closer to seeing LeVar Burton throw his hat in the ring for the permanent job. The upcoming guest host and “Reading Rainbow” star recently retweeted a picture of himself on “CBS This Morning,” and he’s looking good.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Creator Realized Alan Hale Jr. was the ‘Skipper’ After Chance Encounter

“Gilligan’s Island” creator Sherwood Schwartz had his work cut out for him when he set out to find a cast for the show. And while he knew it’d be difficult to do, Schwartz didn’t anticipate how much trouble he’d have finding someone to play the role of the Skipper. But just as he was giving up on getting the right person for the job, he had a lucky break.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Theme Song Was Once the Subject of a Legal Dispute

“The Andy Griffith Show” may have gone off the air over 50 years ago. But it still managed to be the subject of a lawsuit all these years later. Back in 2019, the show became the center of a legal dispute between CBS and the heirs of songwriters Earle Hagen and Herbert Spencer. It all came down to that iconic whistle that starts and ends each episode. The songwriters’ estates accused CBS of breaching copyright law.