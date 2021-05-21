Brandon Miller’s high school head coach, Marlin Simms, talks about Miller’s on-court game

newsbreak-logo
By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Miller’s scholarship offer from Kentucky finally hit earlier this week. A 6-foot-7, 200-pound versatile wing from the class of 2022, Miller is a bonafide five-star talent with a college-ready body as a junior in high school, where he plays down in Antioch, Tennessee at Cane Ridge High School. Miller was one of two five-star wings that picked up an offer from head coach John Calipari and staff throughout the week, joining Chris Livingston as the other recipient.

