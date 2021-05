On Saturday, John Calipari will serve as a presenter for the late Eddie Sutton at the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame induction, but on his way to Connecticut, he’s making a pit stop in New York to see his sons. Calipari posted on social media that he’s going to the Spurs vs. Knicks game tonight to check in on a few of his many, many guys in the league, and, of course, Kenny Payne.