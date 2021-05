BARDSTOWN (05/15/21) — A Butler County man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in Nelson County when his vehicle ran out of gas. Authorities say a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Steven Alford on Roundhill was clocked at over 140 miles an hour before the vehicle ran out of gas along the Bluegrass Parkway east of Bardstown. Alford refused to exit the vehicle and had to be assisted out by Sheriff’s Deputies and State Troopers. Alford was lodged in the Nelson County Jail following his arrest.