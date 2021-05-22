newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

PREDICTION: Can Suns tackle Lakers in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs?

By Collin Harmon
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asMSR_0a7YG7Yp00

"Everything you want is on the other side of hard."

Of all the Monty-isms, this one resonates the most. A long playoff drought ended by a fantastic regular season, only for the Phoenix Suns to get the defending champions, with two top-five basketball players in the world on the roster, in the first round. That is hard.

Catch the Suns taking on the L.A. Lakers in Game 1 at 12:30 p.m. SUNDAY on ABC15!

"It's not like somebody did something to our Cheerios."

The Suns aren't feeling gypped or slighted or disappointed or sorry for themselves to draw the Lakers. Bring on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the arch-rival Lakers.

Monty Williams is the perfect leader for this team in a situation like this.

Chris Paul is the perfect floor general to guide three of the five Suns starters who have never experienced playoff basketball before. But DeAndre Ayton is the X-factor.

If he gets into foul trouble, like he did in the last meeting, the Suns are toast. They don't have an athletic rim-protector to replace him. They don't have another answer for defending Anthony Davis.

Ayton doesn't need to put up 30 points and 15 rebounds a game for the Suns to win the series, but he needs to make quick decisions on both ends of the floor and stay on the floor. It's no secret that the Lakers are going to try and exploit that.

Not only are the Lakers one of the biggest teams in the NBA, but they boast the top-rated defense thanks in large part to their perimeter defense. Guard play is the strength of the Suns offense, so something will have to give.

It goes without saying that the Suns can't afford off-nights from Devin Booker, but as we have seen multiple teams do in the last month of the regular season, expect the Lakers to blitz Booker and get the ball out of his hands. In that case, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and the rest of the Suns supporting cast are going to need to knock down shots.

There isn't a worse matchup in the NBA for the Suns than the LA Lakers, so they're going to need to be great. That starts on the defensive end, getting stops, and getting out in transition where their bread is buttered.

I don't think LeBron James is fully healthy (his ankle, not his eye), so perhaps that opens the door for the Suns a bit. Otherwise, everything is pointing towards the Lakers eliminating the Suns from the playoffs, again.

Maybe it's the Phoenician in me, but I just can't bring myself to pick the Lakers.

Prediction: Suns in 7.

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

1K+
Followers
223
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#La Lakers#Nba Teams#Can Suns#The Phoenix Suns#The L A Lakers#The La Lakers#Phoenician#The Lakers#Playoff Basketball#Guard Play#Prediction#Blitz Booker#Multiple Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Playoff success for Phoenix Suns depends on Deandre Ayton

As the Phoenix Suns are set to take on the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs, the Suns’ success will depend on Deandre Ayton. It has been a long, 10 years for the Phoenix Suns. From missing the playoffs to tanking, coaching turnover, etc. the Suns have endured basketball ineptitude. Well, ever since former Wildcat Deandre Ayton arrived as the No. 1 pick in 2018, things have been steadily rising in the Valley.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Locked On Suns Monday: Give it up to the 2020-21 Suns, instant Lakers thoughts, and final West bracket

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns’ first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No. 3. We close by discussing what we are most looking forward to about the playoffs, including the chance for 10,000 or more Suns fans to experience the playoffs in-person in downtown Phoenix.
NBA12news.com

Breakdown: How the Suns can avoid a first round matchup against the Lakers

LOS ANGELES — A Sunday night loss to the Los Angeles Lakers has Suns fans now hoping there will be a shake up in the standings prior to the start of the NBA Playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers controlled the entire game on Sunday night as Anthony Davis led them to a 123-110 win over the Suns in Los Angeles. Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed. LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schröder were all out for the Lakers.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/9/21

Phoenix Suns (48-19) at Los Angeles Lakers (37-30) NBA Basketball: Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 10:00 pm (Staples Center) The Line: Los Angeles Lakers +5.5 -- Over/Under: 215.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Phoenix Suns pay a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAlindyssports.com

Chris Paul, Devin Booker to sit Suns’ finale to rest

All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns’ regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to rest, said coach Monty Williams. Cameron Payne will replace Paul at point guard, while Torrey Craig will spell Booker at shooting guard. Additionally, Williams said Mikal Bridges will play limited minutes.
NBAlastwordonsports.com

NBA Playoffs First Round: Three Potential Upsets

The 2021 NBA Playoffs first round will commence this upcoming weekend. And there are a few teams that exceeded expectations during the regular season. Here’s a look at three potential upsets in the NBA Playoffs first round. The Philadelphia 76ers claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The last...
NBAPost Register

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Phoenix Suns gave some rest to their All-Star backcourt and got the win but not the help they needed to secure the NBA's top seed. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

E’Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Suns vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs full series time, TV schedule

The second-seeded Phoenix Suns will open their first-round playoff series against the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns Arena. Game 1 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday on ABC. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday, 103-100. Playoff tickets for...
NBAMacon Telegraph

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the...
NBASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.