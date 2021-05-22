newsbreak-logo
Indianapolis, IN

Two killed, one injured in shooting at gas station in Indianapolis

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
 1 day ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead and one person is injured after a shooting Friday evening at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to the incident near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

When they arrived, officers found two people who were both suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

One man taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died, Foley said. Another man who was "awake and breathing" at the scene, was taken to a local hospital where his condition was downgraded and he later died.

An officer at the scene told WRTV a third person who was believed to be shot during this incident later arrived at Community East Hospital.

The identities of those involved in the incident haven't been released.

They were listed as being stable, Foley said in an email.

Detectives believe the occupants of a gray sedan may be involved in this incident, according to the officer at the scene.

Additional details haven't been released.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Family of man shot at east side gas station pleading for justice five years later

INDIANAPOLIS — As the City of Indianapolis deals with a weekend of record gun violence, the family of man injured by gunfire five years ago hasn't given up on justice. The family of Donald Baker is sharing their plea for help at the most critical time ever for the victim. Baker's wife is not giving up on finding justice after all these years. She hopes whoever shot her husband has had a hard time finding peace.
Alexandria, INcbs4indy.com

Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — A Marion woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she allegedly stabbed a man in Alexandria, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Just after midnight on March 12, police were called to Gosnell’s Trailer Park, located at 1305 S. Park Avenue, in response to a stabbing.
Indiana Statedailyjournal.net

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Johnson County, INPosted by
WTHR

16-year-old sentenced more than 2 years for fatal shooting of teen in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy who was charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at a juvenile detention facility on a criminal recklessness charge, and 180 days to be served concurrently on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WRTV

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

Last Thursday, Cassandra Coleman turned on her vehicle to drive to work and was met with a jarring sound. She called her dealership to tell them about the problem and the man who answered told her it sounded like the catalytic converter was missing.