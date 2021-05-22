Two killed, one injured in shooting at gas station in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead and one person is injured after a shooting Friday evening at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to the incident near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

When they arrived, officers found two people who were both suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

One man taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died, Foley said. Another man who was "awake and breathing" at the scene, was taken to a local hospital where his condition was downgraded and he later died.

An officer at the scene told WRTV a third person who was believed to be shot during this incident later arrived at Community East Hospital.

The identities of those involved in the incident haven't been released.

They were listed as being stable, Foley said in an email.

Detectives believe the occupants of a gray sedan may be involved in this incident, according to the officer at the scene.

Additional details haven't been released.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)

