newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiawah Island, SC

Golf-Two top-ranked players Johnson, Thomas miss cut at PGA Championship

By Andrew Both
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1c8J_0a7YFOW800

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) - Three of the four top-ranked players in the world missed the cut at PGA Championship on Friday as Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele had their chances of major silverware blown away at windy Kiawah Island.

They all missed the cut by one lousy shot at six-over-par 150 as the championship lost some of its heavy hitters, notwithstanding a star-studded leaderboard headed by Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen.

After missing the cut as defending champion at the Masters last month, Johnson becomes the first world number one to exit early from two consecutive majors since Greg Norman in 1997.

Johnson’s mediocre performance was not a complete surprise. He had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in 2019 and the joint has been troubling him recently, prompting him to pull out of last week’s PGA Tour event.

Thomas, however, has been in good form lately, including a win at the prestigious Players Championship in March.

And Schauffele just last month threatened to win the Masters before a double-bogey at the 16th, eventually finishing equal third.

Other big names to miss the cut included Masters champions Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia and Charl Schwartzel.

Another to bow out early was world number 66 Cameron Tringale, who was only two shots from the lead early in his round.

But that was before he dropped 12 shots in a four-hole stretch on the difficult into-the-wind closing holes.

He triple-bogeyed the par-three 14th and two holes later at the long par-five put two balls into the water for a quintuple bogey.

Another water ball at the par-three 17th led to a quadruple bogey.

Tringale played quite well apart from that stretch, but the damage had been done. He shot 82.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kiawah Island, SC
Sports
City
Kiawah Island, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Knee Surgery#Pga Tour#Players Championship#Windy Kiawah Island#Star#Major Silverware#Heavy Hitters#Arthroscopic Surgery#S C#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

Dustin Johnson Withdraws from AT&T Byron Nelson with Knee Injury

Dustin Johnson has officially withdrawn from the AT&T Byron Nelson with a knee injury. Greg Chalmers will replace him. Brandon Hagy and Robert Streb were also two other WDs that took place recently. 3/. Field u25b2 → @attbyronnelson. OUT. Dustin Johnson. IN. Greg Chalmers. NOTE: Sangmoon Bae, who was first...
Golfchatsports.com

Will distance-measuring devices speed up play? Justin Thomas says no

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Slow play is always a worthy adversary and the PGA of America’s decision to allow distance-measuring devices at this month’s PGA Championship is the most recent attempt to address five-plus-hour rounds. But it’s not going to work. At least that’s what 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas said...
GolfNBC Sports

Wells Fargo Championship: Tight Leaderboard Provides Value

That sound you’re hearing is Rory McIlroy creeping up the leaderboard. The two-time winner of the Wells Fargo Championship made easy work of Quail Hollow Friday morning, carding a 5-under 66. The ball-striking that we have grown accustomed to seeing from McIlroy was on full display in Round 2. The world No. 15 gained strokes in all four major statistical categories, with his irons leading the way, gaining just over four strokes in Stokes Gained: Approach. McIlroy sits at 4-under for the championship and two-strokes behind a surprising cast of leaders.
GolftheScore

Wells Fargo betting preview: McIlroy to get back on track at Quail Hollow

New to golf betting? Check out theScore's PGA Tour wagering guide here. All odds listed are courtesy of theScore Bet and are subject to change. The Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club is on deck, and the event will be many players' final tuneup ahead of the PGA Championship in two weeks.
GolfFort Worth Star-Telegram

No. 2-ranked player in the world is expected to play Colonial. Plus a ticket update.

The Charles Schwab Challenge has landed the No. 2-ranked player in the world. Tournament officials are expecting Justin Thomas to play at Colonial later this month (May 27-30). Thomas made his Colonial debut in 2020, finishing tied for 10th. “I anticipate that Justin Thomas will be playing us,” tournament director...
GolfGolfWRX

Why Justin Thomas ‘doesn’t really like’ that rangefinders will be used at PGA Championship

For the first time, the PGA Championship will allow players to use rangefinders during tournament play this year, but it’s not a prospect Justin Thomas is excited about. Speaking ahead of this week’s Wells Fargo, Thomas revealed that he’s unlikely to use one, stating that he doesn’t “really like them” and believes that the technology takes away the importance of caddies.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Wells Fargo Championship model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship!. Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it’s been a tremendous success. Here’s a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:
Charlotte, NCnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wells Fargo Championship odds: Bryson DeChambeau heavily backed

The PGA Tour returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this week for the Wells Fargo Championship, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With only two events remaining before the PGA Championship, four of the world's top five players are in the field: No. 2 Justin Thomas, No. 3 Jon Rahm, No. 4 Xander Schauffele and No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau.
GolfRotowire

DraftKings PGA: Wells Fargo Championship

This article is part of our DraftKings PGA series. Location: Charlotte, N.C. At more than 7,500 yards for a par-71, Quail Hollow has often been the biggest brute on the PGA Tour calendar, an absolute behemoth that closes with the famed Green Mile. This year, however, it won't be the very biggest of the brutes – that's because in two weeks the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island will check in at an all-time record of 7,876 yards for the PGA Championship. Yes, a mere pitching wedge shy of 8,000. Unreal. But Quail Hollow will serve as a pretty good tuneup for the year's second major.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Wells Fargo Championship Betting Picks: Favorites, ROI and Longshots

No offense to Sam Burns or Keegan Bradley, but their full control of the top of the leaderboard at the Valspar Championship last weekend was a perfect excuse to go do something else rather than watch that tournament. The depth of talent on the PGA Tour is a blessing and a curse; there are a lot of great players, but there are so many that in some weeks, an unrecognizable player wins.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Justin Thomas: ‘Rangefinders Won’t Speed Pace Of Play Up’

Justin Thomas: ‘Rangefinders Won’t Speed Pace Of Play Up’. The PGA of America announced in February that it would allow players to use rangefinders in its three Major championships this year, with Justin Thomas now giving his opinion on them. PGA of America president Jim Richerson suggested that rangefinders would...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bryson DeChambeau co-Travelers favorite after Dustin Johnson WDs

Dustin Johnson's withdrawal Monday from this week's Travelers Championship vaulted Bryson DeChambeau into the co-favorite role. Jon Rahm was the +850 favorite at DraftKings on Monday morning, with DeChambeau listed at +900 ahead of Johnson and Jordan Spieth at +1200. Rahm and DeChambeau both saw their odds shorten to +800...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson!. Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it’s been a tremendous success. Here’s a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:
GolfPGA Tour

The First Look: PGA Championship

The PGA Championship heads to Kiawah Island for a second time, with Collin Morikawa looking to defend his first major and Rory McIlroy seeking to recapture the magic that led to an eight-shot win here in 2012. Storylines abound, as Jordan Spieth will be attempting to complete the career Grand...
Golfawesemo.com

Above the Cut: PGA DFS Picks for The PGA Championship

The second major of the season is here as the tour heads to Kiawah Island, S.C. for quite the test at the PGA Championship. The Ocean Course sports an extremely long layout that is generating a ton of buzz for how it might play. The field includes the best in the world and a handful of PGA Professionals looking to make a miracle cut. There are massive DFS prize pools up for grabs, including a few millionaire makers at various price points. Let’s dive into the course and field to see who is worth selecting as PGA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel this week.