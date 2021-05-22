Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY UNTIL 845 PM MDT At 827 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Hay Springs, moving north at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pine Ridge, Intersection of Beaver Creek Road and White Clay Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Craven Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Larabee Road, Mount Maria and Metcalf State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 88. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov