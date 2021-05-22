newsbreak-logo
Sheridan County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY UNTIL 845 PM MDT At 827 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Hay Springs, moving north at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pine Ridge, Intersection of Beaver Creek Road and White Clay Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Craven Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Larabee Road, Mount Maria and Metcalf State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 88. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
Hay Springs, NE
Sheridan County, NE
Nebraska State
Sheridan County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sheridan County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 AM MDT. * At 338 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellsworth, Kennedy Lake, Finnegan Lake and Bingham. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Grant; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Grant County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 242 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellsworth, or 35 miles east of Alliance, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Hyannis, Ashby, Bingham, Finnegan Lake, Dominick Lake, Swede Lake and Kennedy Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 118 and 147. Highway 61 between mile markers 146 and 148, and between mile markers 156 and 163. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH