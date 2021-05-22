Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Oglala Lakota STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTH CENTRAL OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Slim Buttes Housing, or 7 miles west of Pine Ridge, moving north at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pine Ridge, Oglala, Manderson, Number 4, South Lakeside, Calico and Slim Buttes Housing. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.alerts.weather.gov