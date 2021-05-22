newsbreak-logo
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Oglala Lakota STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTH CENTRAL OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Slim Buttes Housing, or 7 miles west of Pine Ridge, moving north at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pine Ridge, Oglala, Manderson, Number 4, South Lakeside, Calico and Slim Buttes Housing. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.

Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA...MOROVIS NARANJITO...VEGA ALTA...CIALES...OROCOVIS...COROZAL AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 309 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ciales, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Corozal, Ciales, Morovis, Miranda, Barahona and Franquez. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Washington County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 12:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merino, or 12 miles southwest of Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Merino, Logan Corners, Prewitt Reservoir, Atwood and Burdett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central; Northwest A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT COASTAL AREAS BETWEEN CAMUY...ARECIBO...HATILLO... ISABELA AND QUEBRADILLAS MUNICIPALITIES At 1054 PM AST, a strong to severe thunderstorm was located just off the coast between Hatillo and Camuy, moving northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this storm and may affect the coastal areas during the next hour or so. Locations impacted include coastal areas between Arecibo, Isabela, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, San Antonio, Mora, Carrizales and Corcovado. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form just offshore. They usually develop beneath strong showers or thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your coastal location, move indoors. Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel.
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for south central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 338 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Timberon, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timberon. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 802 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delhi, or 32 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Delhi, Timpas and Thatcher. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Sedgwick County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Julesburg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Julesburg and Ovid. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA BARCELONETA...VEGA ALTA...DORADO AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 233 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Manati, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florida, Vega Alta, Manati, Vega Baja, Barceloneta, Pajonal, Imbery, Monserrate, Coto Norte, La Luisa, Miranda, Sabana, Bufalo, Tierras Nuevas Pon, Garrochales and Tierras Nuevas Poniente. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Ute Park burn scar including but not limited to Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Ute Park fire burn area. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Ute Park Burn Scar in Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Ute Park Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Some areas north of Highway 64 that will be impacted include State Road 204, Bear and Dean Canyons, Ponil Creek, and Turkey Creek. Some areas south of Highway 64 that will be impacted include Webster and Cimarroncito Reservoirs, Cimarroncito Creek, Vaca Pond, Deer Lake, Ute Gulch and Grouse and Sawmill Canyons. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 295 and 311. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Taos County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Taos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Taos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TAOS AND NORTHEASTERN RIO ARRIBA COUNTIES At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, or 25 miles east of Tierra Amarilla, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tres Piedras and Los Pinos. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 384 and 408. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 203 and 212, and Mile Marker 222 and near Mile Marker 224. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:57:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal; Morovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Corozal in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 457 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pend Oreille County, WAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 613 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Athol to near Spirit Lake to near Hauser. Movement was north at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spirit Lake, Athol, Hauser, Mount Spokane, Cocolalla, Laclede, Bayview, Careywood and Blanchard.
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 23 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Oglala Lakota, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER EASTERN CUSTER...NORTHERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 320 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Manderson to 5 miles west of Goose Neck Housing to 3 miles northeast of Loneman. Movement was north at 35 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lonesome Valley, Goose Neck Housing, Dry Wood Housing, Thunder Valley, Rockyford, Sharps Corner, Evergreen, southwestern Badlands National Park and Sheep Mountain Table.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corozal, Morovis, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:01:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Corozal; Morovis; Vega Alta; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Vega Baja Municipality in Puerto Rico Morovis Municipality in Puerto Rico Vega Alta Municipality in Puerto Rico Corozal Municipality in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST * At 401 PM AST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morovis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corozal, Morovis, Barahona, Franquez and Miranda. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 713 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Model, or 14 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 719 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Model, or 18 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Model. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Canovanas, Ceiba, Fajardo, Humacao, Luquillo, Naguabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:35:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 08:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Canovanas; Ceiba; Fajardo; Humacao; Luquillo; Naguabo; Rio Grande The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Canovanas in Puerto Rico Ceiba in Puerto Rico Fajardo in Puerto Rico Humacao in Puerto Rico Luquillo in Puerto Rico Naguabo in Puerto Rico Rio Grande in Puerto Rico * Until 730 AM AST. * At 435 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Areas between Humacao...Naguabo...Ceiba and Rio Grande. . Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fajardo, Naguabo, Luquillo, Rio Grande, Humacao, Canovanas, Loiza, Vieques, Ceiba, Carolina, Ramos, Hato Candal, Playa Fortuna, Anton Ruiz, La Dolores, Aguas Claras, Punta Santiago, Campo Rico, La Fermina and Luis M. Cintron. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 703 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hoehne, or 11 miles east of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK COUNTIES At 317 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Crook, or 21 miles northeast of Sterling, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fleming, Crook, Proctor and Twin Buttes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 611 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or 13 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tyrone, Model and Hoehne. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH