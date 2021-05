GENEVA (AP) — Several rebel Super League clubs are facing some harsh realities. Two of the five top leagues are still awaiting a champion. And some some clubs with rich histories are facing relegation. This year’s pandemic-affected European soccer season is wrapping up in many countries around the continent this weekend. Atlético Madrid is the surprise leader in Spain and Lille is an even bigger shock in France. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are at their heels. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have already won their league titles. But qualification for the Champions League is still at stake for many teams in Europe.