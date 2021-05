Luis Suárez scored the goal that clinched the LaLiga title for Atlético Madrid, while his former club finished a disappointing third. Let’s just go ahead and say it: Barcelona made the dumbest transfer of the year — maybe ever? — when it sold Luis Suárez to join rival Atlético Madid for the paltry fee of $7.7 million. Suárez, who won four league titles with Barça, left the the club in tears in September but ended the season with the the biggest, toothiest smile in Spain. The divisive Uruguayan lifted yet another LaLiga trophy on Saturday, scoring the winner to propel Atleti to the top of Spain for the first time since 2014.