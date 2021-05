Game 1 - No. 5 Oklahoma St. vs. Campbell, 2 p.m. ET. Game 2 - Mississippi State vs. Boston University, 4:30 p.m. ET. Game 7 - Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary) STILLWATER, Okla. – Riding an 18-game win streak, the Patriot League champion and No. 3 seeded Boston University softball team will face No. 2 Mississippi State in the opening round of the double-elimination NCAA Stillwater Regional on Friday afternoon with the ESPN3 broadcast slated for 4:30 p.m. ET. The top-seeded and host Oklahoma State, who ranks as high as fifth nationally, will first face No. 4 and Big South champion Campbell at 2 p.m. ET.