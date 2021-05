GRANGEVILLE — Cristy Imus, president of PEO Chapter BV, presented Tindy Hunter, of Clearwater, the $1,000 Sharon Clark Nursing Scholarship for 2021. Hunter is currently enrolled in the nursing program at Lewis Clark State College. A nontraditional student, she began her involvement in the medical field when she served in various capacities including medic and trainer during her 13 years in the Army. She is the mother of three with her youngest, Sydney, graduating from high school this year.