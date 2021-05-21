newsbreak-logo
The Fed’s Digital Dabbling; Snapchat Augments Reality; The Kansas City Tie-Up

By Joseph Hargett
banyanhill.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Fed Fridays, Great Ones! Where digital currencies are made up, and the basic appeals of blockchain don’t matter!. We’re going to keep things snappy today for … reasons. But we do need to talk about the Fed’s flirtation with digital currencies. And as far as the Fed is...

Economyinvesting.com

Fed's Brainard says central bank stepping up exploration of digital dollar

(Reuters) -Growing digital currency options could lead to a "fragmentation" of the payment system that poses financial risks for households and businesses, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday in a speech that outlined the major policy questions the Fed will need to address as it explores the potential development of a digital version of the U.S. dollar.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Snap to buy augmented reality company WaveOptics for over $500 million

(Reuters) - Snap Inc said Friday it will acquire WaveOptics Ltd, a British augmented reality (AR) technology company, for over $500 million. The deal, first reported by The Verge and confirmed by a Snap spokesman, will help the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat push its way into a future where AR eyewear could be ubiquitous.
U.S. Politicsatmmarketplace.com

Feds to consider digital currency

The U.S. Federal Reserve recently announced its intentions to develop a digital currency. Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement that this currency would not replace cash. "Technology now enables the development and issuance of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. A CBDC is a new type of central bank liability issued in digital form," Powell said in the video. "While various structures and technologies might be used, a CBDC could be designed for use by the general public."
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Fed's Powell says digital currency is a 'complement' to the dollar, 'not a replacement'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will release a research paper this summer on developing digital currency. "We are committed at the Federal Reserve to hearing a wide range of voices on this important issue before making any decision on whether and how to move forward with a U.S. CBDC," he said in a video statement Thursday on central bank digital currencies.
RetailRetail Wire

Has augmented reality tech reached an inflection point at retail?

At Adweek’s recent Social Media Week event, Jeremi Gorman, Snap’s chief business officer, said she believes augmented reality is at an inflection point in marketing technology similar, to the emergence of social media in the early 2010s and the web in the late 1990s. “Getting it right now is just...
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Augmented Reality & Mixed Reality Market Size, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2025

Post thorough primary & secondary research on Augmented Reality & Mixed Reality industry segments, competitive landscape, historical data, and Covid-19 impact, industry experts provide accurate forecasts for 20XX-20XX. The business intelligence report on Augmented Reality & Mixed Reality market, encompassing historical analysis for 2020-2027 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2027, offers...
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Augmented Reality Software Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment And Key Trends to 2025

The Augmented Reality Software market report [5 Years Forecast 2020-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Augmented Reality Software, with sales, revenue and global market share of Augmented Reality Software are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Augmented Reality Software market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

As Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Momentum, Records Show 1.2 Million Unspent Direct Payments

Numerous congressional Democrats support sending out a fourth round of stimulus checks for Americans economically struggling during the pandemic. However, over 1.2 million previously issued stimulus checks remain unspent. At least 80 Democrats in Congress—including 21 Senate Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris—support a fourth check, possibly as a part...
Travelthewestonforum.com

Time Travel: A Walk In Augmented Reality Through the First Apple Store | News

Today there are more than 500 Apple Store branches around the world, 20 years ago customers were able to enter the company’s business for the first time: on May 19, 2001, the first two stores opened their doors. Unsurprisingly, customers in the US got their chance first, and more precisely: quiet Tysons Corner in Virginia and Glendale, California had a store (see also our article “20 Years of Apple Stores”). Until then, Apple has put great visual touches on with its established stores, which can still be found today. The store on Tysons Corner is now available for those interested in its retro look in AR model format: users can take a look at the store and inside.
Marketscryptonews.com

DeFi Is What Fintech Always Wanted to Be: Blockchain Capital

Blockchain Capital Partner Spencer Bogart discusses the continuing volatility of Bitcoin and whether investors should be concerned. He also talks about decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, and how important it may be to the adoption of cryptocurrency. He speaks with Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal and Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology."
MarketsRichmond.com

Wall Street aims to make sense of confounding Bitcoin swings

Wall Street strategists face an almost impossible task in trying to analyze the outlook for Bitcoin and other tokens after a volatile rout. Even so, they are still trying, and some see the risk of more trouble ahead. At JPMorgan Chase, a team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou reckons it’s premature...
Businessmorningstar.com

Alibaba's Winning Cloud Formula Is Coming Under Pressure

Pressure is mounting on Alibaba's cloud-computing division after years of breakneck expansion, as competition in the industry intensifies and political issues hurt the Chinese company's ability to win business overseas and government contracts at home. Alibaba investors have banked on cloud computing to drive significant growth, as competition in the...
Stocksswfinstitute.org

North American Public Pensions Dumped Alibaba Group Stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (ticker: BABA) was a darling direct listed equity holding for many large U.S. and Canadian public pensions. Alibaba was the largest Chinese equity holding for many U.S. pensions in 2020. However, shares of Alibaba have lost approximately a third of their value since last fall as Chinese regulatory pressure intensified. Many institutional investors ignored Trump’s trade war with China when it came to Chinese stocks, but were concerned about how the Chinese government dealt with tech companies in mainland China. The surprise nixing of the public offering of Ant Group (formerly Ant Financial) shocked public funds. Alibaba owns around a third of Ant Group. Profit and revenue for the quarter for Alibaba will be less of an issue versus outstanding and possibly future regulatory issues that need resolution.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

Fed's Powell Wants New Input On Digital Currencies

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants more input on digital currencies as the new form of money gains in popularity, according to a Thursday (May 20) press release. In a video posted Thursday, the Fed chair said the agency had been looking at all the changes happening with digital currencies.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021-2029 New Product Launches, Increasing Number of Government Initiatives | Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, CDNetworks, Google

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market research conducted by Market.biz outlines the extent, dynamics, and controlling factors that affect the growth of the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market. This study is a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of what is driving and challenging the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) markets around the world. This study provides a detailed analysis of the current state of the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market and forecasts overall growth prospects and key factors across key regional markets. The report contains a vast amount of market data collected with the help of various primary and secondary research methods. The data is filtered using several industry-based analytical techniques.
Businessenterpriseai.news

NextBillion.ai Adds $6.25M to its Series A from M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 24, 2021 -- NextBillion.ai, a leading spatial data platform has received $6.25 million in investment, extending their last year’s $7 million Series A funding round from Lightspeed and Falcon Edge Capital, at a significant valuation jump. The investment from M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, elevates the startup’s access to global markets and is a validation of their thought leadership as an early-stage SaaS leader in geospatial technology stack.
RetailSupply & Demand Chain Executive

5 E-Commerce Trends for 2021

One of the undisputed winners of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global pandemic is the e-commerce industry. It experienced a tremendous lift due to the physical lockdowns that have taken place in countries worldwide. As consumers were stranded at home, the e-commerce industry lifted its stature to become the superhero of the moment and fulfill most of the needs of consumers.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.