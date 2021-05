Hilton Honors Elite Food & Beverage Credit, No More Free Breakfast. Hilton sent out emails to members alerting them to a change in the Hilton Honors program. No more free breakfast for Gold and Diamond members, they will instead get a Hilton Honors elite food & beverage credit. This is supposed to happen from July till the end of 2021. Although, I could see this sticking around longer than that but only time will tell. People of course lost their mind over this, one buddy even swore he was done with Hilton. Let’s pump the brakes there, I’ll go as far as to say this is an improvement.