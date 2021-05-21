Dare’s Current TV takes you on a underwater tour of the Graveyard of the Atlantic

Current TV has released a video that highlights both the geographical region off the coast of North Carolina that is known as the “Graveyard of the Atlantic,” as well as the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum located in Hatteras Village on the southern end of North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The video takes viewers on an underwater tour of the Graveyard of the Atlantic, which is home to the wrecks of more than 2,000 ships that met their fate while attempting to navigate the treacherous Diamond Shoals area that stretches along the coast of North Carolina.