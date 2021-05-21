newsbreak-logo
Kiawah Island, SC

Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The short jab with his left fist to celebrate birdies and even a few pars. A thumbs-up to the gallery. Phil Mickelson at times looked to be about the only one having fun Friday in a PGA Championship that has become the ultimate test without being extreme.

