Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech defensive end Justin Beadles enters the transfer portal

By Mike Niziolek
Roanoke Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end Justin Beadles announced he was transferring on Friday night. Beadles made the announcement via social media. “I would like to thank God, Coach (Justin) Fuente, Coach (Justin) Hamitlon as well as Coach (Darryl) Tapp and the rest of the Virginia Tech coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to help further my athletic career,” he tweeted. “However, after talking to my family and giving it much consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

roanoke.com
Virginia StateNBC Sports

DeMatha head coach Mike Jones joins staff at Virginia Tech

After nearly two decades coaching one of the best high school basketball programs in the country, DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is heading to Blacksburg to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. “DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones. His tenure as...
Blacksburg, VAHokiesports.com

Hokies heading to Tempe for NCAA Regionals

BLACKSBURG – The No. 20/20 Virginia Tech softball team is NCAA Regionals-bound for the second straight tournament, selected as the No. 2 seed in the Tempe Regional hosted by Arizona State. Making their 10th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Hokies (33-13, 23-11 ACC) will play in a four-team, double-elimination...
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Tech Linebacker Ratings In The Pro Football Focus Era

We now continue with our regularly scheduled articles on Pro Football Focus ratings for each of Virginia Tech’s positions since 2014. We’ve worked our way through most of the team at this point, and today we’ll continue with the linebackers. Note: this article doesn’t include the whip/nickel position, as I...
Blacksburg, VAHokiesports.com

Lawrence, Jr. gears up for Stillwater Regional

BLACKSBURG — Mark Lawrence Jr., a graduate student on the Virginia Tech men's golf team, is making his final preparations ahead of the Stillwater Regional, which gets underway Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State, the No. 1 seed in the regional, is hosting the three-day event at Karsten Creek Golf Club (par 72, 7,502 yards).
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
247Sports

Hokies announce recruiting staff changes

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced several additions to Tech's football player personnel and recruiting staffs on Thursday. Beau Davidson has been promoted to director of recruiting, Leah Joseph joins the staff as director of on-campus recruiting and Lino Lupinetti will serve as assistant director of personnel and recruiting.
Blacksburg, VAHokiesports.com

Fuente announces additions to Tech’s personnel, recruiting staff

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced several additions to Tech's football player personnel and recruiting staffs on Thursday. Beau Davidson has been promoted to director of recruiting, Leah Joseph joins the staff as director of on-campus recruiting and Lino Lupinetti will serve as assistant director of personnel and recruiting.
Blacksburg, VAWSLS

Virginia Tech softball ready to seize opportunity in postseason play

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Their talent? Unlimited. Their execution? Has room for improvement. But the Virginia Tech softball team sees that as a positive as they enter the ACC Tournament. “I think we could’ve played a little better this year overall,” said Virginia Tech head coach Pete D’Amour. “But, at the...
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Catching Up On Virginia Tech Football And Men’s Basketball

Today I’m going to cover the major topics of Virginia Tech sports that made the news while I was on vacation. I apologize if I missed anything, but I think today’s article is going to cover the most relevant stories. Unfortunately, it’s mostly about people leaving, with we’ll close the article about a Hokie recruit who was recently given a fourth star by 247Sports.
Blacksburg, VACulpeper Star Exponent

How Virginia Tech's Class of 2020 handled the past year after graduating into a pandemic

BLACKSBURG — Courtney Martin has been stuck at her parents’ house for a year. She graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in hospitality and tourism management. Of course, she never could have imagined that a pandemic would sweep across the country and blow up the leisure and hospitality industry that relies on group social environments and in-person interaction.
Blacksburg, VAHokiesports.com

Hokies travel to Durham to face Blue Devils

BLACKSBURG – Coming a nonconference series win against Toledo last weekend, Virginia Tech baseball will face Duke this weekend at Jack Coombs Field with Games 1 and 3 being broadcast on ACC Network Extra and Game 2 on RSN. The Hokies (27-17, 16-14 ACC) and Blue Devils (21-20, 10-17) will...
Virginia Stateusalaxmagazine.com

John Sung Resigns as Virginia Tech Head Coach

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock confirmed Wednesday that he has accepted the resignation of women's lacrosse head coach John Sung. Babcock indicated that a national search would begin immediately to find a new leader for Tech's women's lacrosse program. Sung joined the Hokies in May 2016...
Blacksburg, VAHokiesports.com

Plans, preparations for the fall continue, with focus on a full capacity Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG – As previously announced by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, outdoor sports and entertainment venues in the state may operate at 50% capacity beginning tomorrow, May 15. With this capacity adjustment as well as encouraging public health data and a variety of operational adjustments that are in process, Virginia Tech Athletics remains optimistic that Hokie Nation will return in full force to Lane Stadium this fall.
Louisville, KYHokiesports.com

Rematch with Irish awaits Hokies at ACC Tourney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 20/20 Virginia Tech softball team heads to Louisville for the 2021 ACC Championship after finishing fourth in the league standings in the regular season. The Hokies (32-12, 23-11 ACC) will face the five seed Notre Dame (31-12, 20-10 ACC), who happen to be the only...
Blacksburg, VAWSLS

Virginia Tech women’s head lacrosse coach resigns

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The coach of the Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team has resigned. Whit Babcock, the director of athletics, confirmed John Sung’s resignation and said that the nationwide search for Sung’s replacement would begin immediately. “On behalf of Virginia Tech Athletics, we would like to thank Coach Sung for...