Virginia Tech defensive end Justin Beadles enters the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end Justin Beadles announced he was transferring on Friday night. Beadles made the announcement via social media. “I would like to thank God, Coach (Justin) Fuente, Coach (Justin) Hamitlon as well as Coach (Darryl) Tapp and the rest of the Virginia Tech coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to help further my athletic career,” he tweeted. “However, after talking to my family and giving it much consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”