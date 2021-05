Summer is just around the corner, and Trader Joe's fans might have found the perfect dessert for the season. As seen on the @traderjoesobsessed Instagram account, the new Southern Peach Crisp Ice Cream might be our new sweet obsession. Described as a "peach puree and a crunchy buttery oat crisp," it seems as if Trader Joe's has transformed the classic pie shop fruit crumble into a frozen treat — instead of baking those stone fruits into a dessert and topping it with ice cream, you easily get the same tastes in one full scoop here.