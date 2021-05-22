newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California outlines reopening plan for June

By Jennifer Delacruz
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSdIv_0a7YCLgu00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – California is less than four weeks away from reopening on June 15. Capacity limits, social distancing, and some mask requirements will be dropped.

With a built-up demand to travel, experts say San Diego will come roaring back.

“I am expecting a very big response from tourists right now,” said hotel owner Bob Rauch says he doesn’t expect corporate travel to return until the fall. But, the state’s reopening deadline is coming at the perfect time for travel.

“The next 100 days, starting right around the end of May through about the second week of September is going to be a very, very strong tourism season,” said Rach.

RELATED:

The state will align with CDC travel guidance which recommends unvaccinated people get tested before a flight, but it won’t be required.

Another change we will see after June 15 is new guidance for venues.

Indoor venues with more than 5,000 guests will be required to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test.

That same guidance is recommended for outdoor venues with more than 10,000 guests, but it is not required.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

2K+
Followers
972
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#California Covid Rules#June#Cdc Travel Guidance#Corporate Travel#Capacity Limits#Fall#Outdoor Venues#Vaccinations#Tourists#Social Distancing#Demand#Mega Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon StateKATU.com

Restaurant owners doubtful of Oregon governor's June reopening plan

PORTLAND, Ore. — As restaurant owners try to recover from the most recent county risk level change, there's another date looming in the back of the industry's mind. During one of the governor's more recent briefings, she announced that she has plans for Oregon's economy to be fully reopened by the end of June. Those in the restaurant industry aren't sure what a fully open economy means for them and their customers.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Live: Details of the $100 billion ‘California Comeback Plan’ as Newsom outlines economic recovery strategy

Saying "California will roar back from this pandemic," Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced that the state's leader would be unveiling details of an economic recovery package this week. Late Monday morning, Newsom tweeted that "2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500."
California StateRiverside Press Enterprise

California theme parks can return to full capacity, must verify COVID-19 vaccinations and tests

Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other California theme parks can end capacity limits and social distancing next month under revised COVID-19 guidelines that call for “mega events” to verify coronavirus vaccines or tests of visitors. California officials will lift attendance limitations and physical distancing requirements for the state’s theme parks...
California Stateeastcountytoday.net

WTF California: 76,000 California Criminals are Being Welcomed Home

On this episode of WTF California, we get real as California to welcome 76,000 new criminals back onto our streets. Meanwhile, Sacramento has figured it out as they are increasing their police budget. New polls says people don’t want police defunded, businesses are fed up with nuisance crimes while Oakland Police finally arrest demonstrators who are committing crimes and much more. Lawmaker targets “police gangs”
Kansas Statewibwnewsnow.com

State Buildings to Reopen in June

Governor Laura Kelly has announced that State of Kansas offices will return to normal operations effective beginning June 13th. Kelly says that by the end of this month, all state employees will have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Due to vaccinations, the widespread availability of rapid testing,...
Businessescalontimes.com

State’s COVID Recovery Plan Outlined In Detail

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently presented his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California history. The Governor’s Plan outlines comprehensive strategies and major investments in key areas so that California can come roaring back from the pandemic. The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Supervisor Fletcher explains why San Diego should trust state guidance over the CDC

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the CDC, whether you still need to wear a mask depends mostly on whether or not you’re vaccinated. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you no longer need a mask in most cases if you’re fully vaccinated. That includes when you’re outside and in many indoor spaces like restaurants, hair salons and grocery stores. Unvaccinated people are still advised to wear masks indoors and in certain outdoor settings. That includes children under 12 who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccines.