newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Football Recruiting: Weekly commitment recap

By Chance Linton
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 recruiting cycle is officially in full swing as high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning May 15 and ending May 21, there were seven players who committed to a Power Five college football program, including six prospects in 2022 class and one underclassman. Of the players who committed this week, two are rated as four-star prospects according to the 247Sports Composite.

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Coastal Carolina#American Football#Football Season#Michigan Football#Michigan State Football#Penn State Football#Rutgers#The Division#Gamecocks#Ilb Recruiting#Lovett School#Cavaliers#Ucf#Volunteers#Byu#Og Recruiting#Saguaro High School#Hun School#The Scarlet Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
Related
FootballScarlet Nation

2022 Notre Dame TE Recruiting Ends With Holden Staes’ Commitment

Notre Dame landed a verbal commitment from Atlanta Westminster’s Holden Staes on Saturday, and with that the Fighting Irish’s roller-coaster ride of tight end recruiting in the 2022 class has ended. Staes joins West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley’s Eli Raridon on Notre Dame’s tight end commit list in the cycle....
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon gearing up for a massive month of football recruiting

Oregon football is gearing up for a massive recruiting month in June with official, unofficial, and camps all being allowed to happen to start June 1st. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil discuss the impact of Oregon football's recruiting for the 2022 recruiting class up until this point, what recruits are committed, who is visiting Oregon the first weekend of the month, and how we could see this class start to take shape towards the end of June.
Arizona Statejustwomenssports.com

No. 7 recruit Maya Nnaji commits to Arizona Wildcats

The No. 7 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 is off the board. Maya Nnaji has committed to play for Arizona, announcing her decision in a video posted to her Twitter account. The 6-foot-4 forward from Hopkins High School in Minnesota is the second commitment for the Wildcats, joining...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football: Will Johnson isn’t wavering on commitment yet

Michigan football recruit Will Johnson Syndication: Detroit Free Press. After the departure of cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist, Michigan football fans have reason to worry about Will Johnson, but the five-star recruit isn’t wavering. When the news broke about Michigan football losing assistant coach Maurice Linguist to Buffalo, where he is...
NFLrockmnation.com

PODCAST: Recruiting, Draft Recap, and...Barry Odom?

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. BK gets ready for a big move as Drink looks to pull in some big talent. Nate and BK take a look at the Tigers’ recruiting landscape as well as some roster...
College Sportschatsports.com

DDT: Marcus Washington Jr. Commits to Georgia Football

Less than 24 hours after gaining a transfer from Alabama in Brandon Turnage, the Georgia Bulldogs add more recruiting momentum with the commitment of Marcus Washington Jr. in the class of 2023. Washington Jr. is a Georgia legacy, as he is the son of former Georgia outside linebacker Marcus Washington. The newest 2023 commitment for Georgia is a cornerback and stands 6’1″, weighs around 175 pounds and is a 4.4 40-yash dash guy. The Dawgs already had the number 1 ranked class in the 2023 cycle with Pearce Spurlin, Daquayvious Sorey, and Seven Cloud all committed. Marcus Washington Jr.
BasketballScarlet Nation

2021 recruiting: French guard Adama Bal commits to Arizona

So far Tommy Lloyd has stayed true to what he knows best early in his tenure at Arizona. The Wildcats head coach has continued to focus his attention on international players as he builds the roster for the upcoming season. The latest addition for UA comes from a place Lloyd knows well.
Lotterywbch.com

Top 5 basketball recruit commits to father, Wisconsin-Milwaukee

(NEW YORK) -- Patrick Baldwin Jr. has committed to play at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and play for his father Patrick Baldwin SR. The younger Baldwin is ranked 5th according to ESPN in the 2021 class and was considering Duke, Georgetown and Virginia. "I will be playing for my dad...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LSU catapults into Top 10 recruiting classes with Efton Reid commitment

LSU coach Will Wade got a big dose of good news on Sunday when five-star center Efton Reid committed to the Tigers. Landing the five-star prospect propelled LSU from No. 26 all the way up to No. 7 in the 2021 industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Ranked the No. 3 center and the No. 24 prospect overall in the Composite, the 6-foot-11, 225-pounder gives Wade his fifth five-star prospect in his five recruiting classes since taking over the program in 2017.
Bangor, WInews8000.com

Play of the Week: Bangor Football

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–The Winner for Play of the Week for the week of May 11th is this touchdown from Hank Reader to Dustin McDonald. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.