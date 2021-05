In 1971, Claremore native Stuart “Stu” Roosa traveled to the moon on the Apollo 14. He took with him hundreds of seeds from loblolly pine, sycamore, sweetgum, redwood, and Douglas fir trees. This was a joint project with NASA and the U.S. Forest Service, who wanted to see whether space travel would affect the seeds. These seeds spent ten days in space, landing on the moon and then returning safely to Earth with the astronauts.