Energy Industry

Installation of Temporary Pump at Siwell Road Well to be Completed Overnight

Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi
 2 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2021

INSTALLATION OF TEMPORARY PUMP AT SIWELL ROAD WELL TO BE COMPLETED OVERNIGHT

Well Water Service Recovery at Siwell Road Well Now Expected Saturday

(JACKSON, Miss.) – We encountered a delay in replacing the temporary pump at the Siwell Road well this afternoon. The replacement pump malfunctioned once installed, so it will need to be removed and replaced. The contractor plans to work overnight and provide another temporary pump for the well. We anticipate having the well back online Saturday, May 22, assuming no additional delays or issues with installation.

Once the temporary pump is in place at Siwell Road and in service, the contractor will then move on to assessing the TV Road well to determine its cause of failure. We anticipate placing another temporary pump at this location to again provide additional water into the well water distribution system while repairs are being made at this location.

The Jackson Maddox Well System serves approximately 16K well water connections primarily in South Jackson and the City of Byram. It is estimated that 2,000 connections are currently impacted by disruptions at the Siwell Road and TV Road wells. As the system continues to operate on only four wells, customers in the impacted areas, particularly those at higher elevations, may experience low or no water pressure.

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory & Conservation Notice:

The updated precautionary boil water advisory issued on Tuesday, May 18, as a result of the TV Road and Siwell Road well disruptions is still in effect.

The conservation notice released on Monday, May 17, for the entire Jackson Maddox Well Water System also remains in place.

###

