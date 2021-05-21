newsbreak-logo
Minact Logistical Services to Recruit Through Jobs for Jacksonians

Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi
 2 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2021

MINACT LOGISTICAL SERVICES TO RECRUIT THROUGH JOBS FOR JACKSONIANS

(Jackson, Miss.) – Minact Logistical Services in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program, will hold a recruiting session Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Sykes Community Center, Jackson, Mississippi 39212. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in:

Full Time Positions: Supporting Nissan Manufacturing with Forklift Drivers and Material Handlers

Qualifications:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • At least 18 years of age
  • Ability to work any shift
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced and physically demanding environment
  • Available to work overtime, as required

Benefits:

  • Pay starting at $14.00-$15.00 per hour and progressing to $16.40-$17.40 per hour (Progression is every 6 months)
  • Vacation time, plus 14 paid holidays per year
  • Enhanced medical benefits, including 401K

Due to COVID-19, we will be abiding with the guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

For more information, please contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377.

ABOUT

Jackson, officially the City of Jackson, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Mississippi. It is one of two county seats of Hinds County, along with Raymond, Mississippi. The city of Jackson also includes around 3,000 acres (12.1 km2) comprising Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport in Rankin County and a small portion of Madison County. The city's population was estimated to be 160,628 in 2019, a decline from 173,514 in 2010. The city sits on the Pearl River and is located in the greater Jackson Prairie region of Mississippi.

