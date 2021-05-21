FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2021

MINACT LOGISTICAL SERVICES TO RECRUIT THROUGH JOBS FOR JACKSONIANS

(Jackson, Miss.) – Minact Logistical Services in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program, will hold a recruiting session Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Sykes Community Center, Jackson, Mississippi 39212. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in:

Full Time Positions: Supporting Nissan Manufacturing with Forklift Drivers and Material Handlers

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

At least 18 years of age

Ability to work any shift

Valid driver’s license

Comfortable working in a fast-paced and physically demanding environment

Available to work overtime, as required

Benefits:

Pay starting at $14.00-$15.00 per hour and progressing to $16.40-$17.40 per hour (Progression is every 6 months)

Vacation time, plus 14 paid holidays per year

Enhanced medical benefits, including 401K

Due to COVID-19, we will be abiding with the guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

For more information, please contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377.