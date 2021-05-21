Minact Logistical Services to Recruit Through Jobs for Jacksonians
May 21, 2021
(Jackson, Miss.) – Minact Logistical Services in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program, will hold a recruiting session Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Sykes Community Center, Jackson, Mississippi 39212. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in:
Full Time Positions: Supporting Nissan Manufacturing with Forklift Drivers and Material Handlers
Qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- At least 18 years of age
- Ability to work any shift
- Valid driver’s license
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced and physically demanding environment
- Available to work overtime, as required
Benefits:
- Pay starting at $14.00-$15.00 per hour and progressing to $16.40-$17.40 per hour (Progression is every 6 months)
- Vacation time, plus 14 paid holidays per year
- Enhanced medical benefits, including 401K
Due to COVID-19, we will be abiding with the guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.
For more information, please contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377.